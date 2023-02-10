CIPMN Designates FUTA Centre of Excellence in Project Management

The Chartered Institute of Project Managers of Nigeria (CIPMN) has designated the Federal University of Technology, Akure, FUTA as a South West Regional Centre of Excellence for the coordination of Project Management Professional Certification Programmes.

Conveying the message to the Vice Chancellor, Professor Adenike Oladiji, the Sole Administrator of CIPMN, Mojisola Mimi Abu wrote, “Sequel to the Chartered Institute of Project Managers of Nigeria Act (2018) of the Federal Republic of Nigeria which empowers the Institute to regulate the registration of professional project managers as well as the standard of education of prospective project management practitioners in Nigeria, the Institute has approved the designation of the Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA) as a Regional Centre of Excellence in the South West and granted the charter to issue the Institute’s professional licenses to qualifying graduates of FUTA subject to their successful completion of the approved education and training prerequisite for the issuance of practice licenses.”

On the choice of FUTA, she wrote “FUTA’s designation as a South West Regional Centre of Excellence follows rigorous assessment procedures and recommendations from the leadership of the College of Fellow of the Institute.”

Mojisola further said that as a pioneering initiative in the exercise of its powers, the Institute shall be working closely with relevant authorities within FUTA to develop and continue to review approved study methodology to strengthen the global practice of project management in Nigeria.

Reacting to the development, the Vice Chancellor, Professor Adenike Oladiji said the choice of FUTA is a confirmation of its relevance and leadership position in the comity of universities in Nigeria. She assured the Institute that the University will live up to its expectation as it has very rich faculty in all academic programmes it offers.