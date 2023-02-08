2023: Why Lagos APC Suspended Campaign

2023: Why Lagos APC Suspended Campaign

Wednesday, February 8, 2023 10:17 am


File: Governor Sanwo-Olu presents his scorecard at his re-election rally

The Lagos State Chapter of All Progressives Congress has suspended its campaign towards the forthcoming elections.

According to a release by the party, the state chairman, Hon. Cornelius Ojelabi said the decision was reached as a result of the state of the nation due to the scarcity of fuel and pain occasioned by the Naira redesign.

He empathizes with the general public, especially the downtrodden who are at the receiving end. He expressed the view that it will be insensitive to forge ahead with the various rallies with the situation of things.

He emphasized that members of APC are not immune to the development as he has been inundated with several complaints.

He joined his voice with those of other well-meaning Nigerians to call for the review of the Naira redesign policy to give it a human face and ameliorate the suffering of ordinary Nigerians. He equally appealed that petroleum products should be made available in order not to jeopardize the preparation for the elections and reduce the negative economic impact.

He enjoined all Lagosians to remain law abiding as all issues are resolved in due course.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    Governor Abdullahi Sule: stops salary of striking Nasarawa workers 17 mins ago

    We’ve delivered on our electoral promise – Gov. Abdullahi Sule
    Tinubu plans gold refinery for Zamfara 57 mins ago

    Tinubu hails Nigerian Governors over Supreme Court ruling on CBN Naira Swap policy
    Nigeria: Stops FG from ceding oil wells to Rivers 3 hours ago

    Supreme Court spits fire! CBN, you cant ban old naira notes
    4 hours ago

    Here are the DIGS, AIGS, CPS Redeployed By IGP Baba
    4 hours ago

    We can harness diversity for more social inclusion, productivity – Osinbajo
    13 hours ago

    It’s the Duty of CBN to Replace Old Currency Notes With Redesigned One’s After the Deadline
    20 hours ago

    Collapsing Building: NUJ Holds Congress Under Tress
    22 hours ago

    Nigeria can neither afford ING nor postpone the elections!