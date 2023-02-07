Sterling Bank Gifts Free Transfers to all Customers

Tuesday, February 7, 2023 3:29 pm


Sterling Bank, a leading Nigerian commercial bank and Africa’s Most Agile Company  has taken the courageous step of suspending transaction fees for all of its personal account holders as a sign of solidarity with them during these trying times. Abubakar  Suleiman, the bank’s chief executive, announced in a personal email to customers.

The message in the mail to Sterling’s clients read, “We at Sterling recognise the difficult circumstances many of our customers are going through. In light of this, from February  6, 2023, through February 18, 2023, our fund transfer services will be provided free of charge to all personal account customers. In addition, we are glad to inform you that  we will provide free Debit Cards to all interested customers. This will provide you with a  convenient and secure way to make purchases and carry out transactions.”

The move is viewed as part of Sterling Bank’s continuous efforts to support its customers  and the general public as the nation navigates the distribution of the new Naira notes. Speaking to the press about the program, Sterling’s Chief Marketing Officer, Dante Martins, stated that this is the first initiative of its sort by a Nigerian commercial bank  and that other banks should replicate it.

According to Martins, “We believe that by eliminating transaction costs during this period, we will be able to enable our customers enjoy a more convenient banking experience by utilising our comprehensive digital solutions, hence reducing their reliance on physical cash.”

The CMO said, “We understand that our consumers require options for their daily needs, and we want to ensure that we can serve them as effectively as possible throughout this moment. By suspending transaction fees, we are confident that our clients will be able to focus on what’s most important to them while continuing to rely on Sterling’s quality and simplicity.

Positive social media feedback has been collected in response to the effort, with message recipients praising the bank’s approach. This positive feedback follows the public’s warm reception of the bank’s emphasis on customer comfort and excellent service, as captured in a video that went viral and depicted bank employees in different locations sharing bottles of water with customers waiting in line to withdraw  cash from ATMs and banking halls.

 

