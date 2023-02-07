Collapsing Building: NUJ Holds Congress Under Tress

Collapsing Building: NUJ Holds Congress Under Tress

Tuesday, February 7, 2023 5:58 pm


NUJ logo

Nkrumah Bankong-Obi, Lafia

The  Nasarawa State Council of the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) has appealed for assistance to fix its collapsing secretariat. It was a sorry site as the Union conducted its congress under trees in the premises of the dilapidated Council secretariat. The roof of the edifice which is located on Makurdi road, Lafia, has caved-in and the walls tottering towards collapse.

The Chairman of the Union, Salihu Alkali, who led his members at the meeting decried the failure of the Nasarawa State government to honour its pledge to refurbish the building. The governor had promised to provide N20million to rehabilitate the building and other ancillary structures within the complex. “I have to cry out to well-meaning Nigerians to  assist us before we become the next victims of building collapse. Governor Abdullah Sule promised to fix the roof  which is at the verge of collapse when he paid us a courtesy visit last year  but since then, all efforts to remind  him of his promise has continued to  fall on deaf ears”.

To forestall any untoward occurrence, Alkali said “We will not use this building again until the roof is fixed to avoid its collapse on us. I do not want my members to be victims of building collapse in the state. We will announce the venue of our next meeting, but for now we will continue to seat under the tree for our meeting.”

The NUJ secretariat was opened for use by Bala Mande, a former military Administrator of the State, on May 25, 1999. The structure has not undergone any holistic maintaiance ever since and now constitutes a hazard to its users..

While praying for  peaceful polls, Alkali implored the Nasarawa State government to ensure the safety of media practitioners in the State. He called on the newsmen to focus more on agenda setting, as partners in the development of the State.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    3 hours ago

    Nigeria can neither afford ING nor postpone the elections!
    3 hours ago

    Former President Mbeki of South Africa to lead Commonwealth observers for Nigerian elections 
    4 hours ago

    Sterling Bank Gifts Free Transfers to all Customers
    4 hours ago

    Salman Rushdie shares photo of new look six months after brutal attack    
    6 hours ago

    Tinubu appeals to Nigerians for calm over fuel, new Naira notes scarcity
    9 hours ago

    AMCON drags SCINTILLA company boss to court over unpaid N467million debt
    9 hours ago

    Edo: APC dares Obaseki, erect Tinubu campaign billboards at Benin Airport
    9 hours ago

    Enemies wont be allowed to thwart 2023 election, we must win – Wike