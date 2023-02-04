Rivers APGA denies collapsing party structure into SDP, disowns Wobo

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Rivers state chapter has denied collapsing its structure into Social Democratic Party(SDP).

In a statement issued on Friday and signed by its Chairman, Hon. Patrick Dike John-Woke, said at no time did the party mandate one Dr. Ken Wobo to visit, discuss and issue a statement that APGA, Rivers state had collapsed into SDP.

The statement said that Wobo was neither the Chairman nor top executive of the party in the state and so could not issue a statement on behalf of APGA.

It further said its gubernatorial candidate, Prince Ugo Beke was still in the race and had been making in-roads in his campaign.

It enjoins all its supporters to go about campaigning for its candidate and described Wobo as “a willing hireling of no shame”.

It stated that the party leaders in the state were disciplined and responsible citizens of the state who are committed to changing Rivers state to a state of progress and prosperity, adding that the behaviour of Wobo and his cohorts will not distract Pince Beke from clinching the Governorship come March 11.

The statement read; “The attention of the All Progressives Grand Alliance(APGA), Rivers state chapter has been drawn to the purported collapse of the party’s structure into the Social Democratic Party(SDP) issued by one Dr. Ken Wobo, stating that the state chapter had had an understanding with the SDP hence, the collapse of the structure while, on a visit to Senator Magnus Ngei Abe, the gubernatorial candidate of SDP.

“We want to inform our teeming supporters throughout the 23 Local Government Areas of Rivers state that at no time did we mandate him to represent the party, visit and make the statement.

“We wish to state that Wobo is neither the Chairman nor a top executive of the party and has no mandate to speak, act or visit any party on behalf of APGA.

“Suffice it to state that Wobo is on his own to fill his desire for filthy lucre and to display that he is a willing hireling of no shame.

“We, therefore, distant ourselves from his infamy and rancorous behaviour.

“Let it be on notice that anybody discussing, striking a deal with the so-called Wobo is on his own and could be a victim of scam.

“Already the party has set up necessary machinery to expel him and his cohorts.

“We in APGA Rivers state are responsible and committed Rivers people who are concerned about genuine change, progress and prosperity in the state and have reached out to a lot of Rivers people who have showed support to our candidtate, Prince Ugo Beke.

“We call on our supporters to go about canvassing for votes for Prince Beke who by the grace of God come March 11 will be the Governor-elect of Rivers state.

“We appeal to them to remain calm