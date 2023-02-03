Leke Abejide starts re-election campaigns

Leke Abejide starts re-election campaigns

Friday, February 3, 2023 9:36 am


Leke Abejide campaigning

People of Yagba Federal Constituency, Kogi State have commended the House of Representatives member for the zone, Elder Leke Abejide for his life-touching achievements.
The Constituents spoke on Wednesday Wednesday during the 2nd term Flag-off campaign tour of the Lawmaker in the Yagba -West council area.
Speaking at Okoloke, the constituents said the lawmaker should expect their support, noting that one good turn deserves another.
“We are grateful people, we cannot abandon you.”, Chief Saje Olawumi stated.
“You know the importance of education, you have impacted almost everybody”, he stressed.
Also at Egbe, the Provost Egbe College of Nursing, Mrs Christiana Maiye  eulogised the Lawmaker, stressing that he has made road transport less stressful for the community.
Reacting to the constituent’s message of reassurance, Abejide thumped said he has fulfilled all his electioneering campaign promises.
“Our projects cut across all the communities in the federal Constituency. We have made our marks in education, agriculture, infrastructure and other sectors.
“There is nowhere we don’t have a project in all Yagba communities.”
The federal lawmaker, however, urged the constituents to consider the APC presidential candidate, Ahmed Bola Tinubu for president alongside voting for his re-election.
Highlights of the tour were the decamping of all Hausa communities in Ward 03 Odo Egbe to the African Democratic Congress (ADC), the platform under which the Lawmaker is seeking re-election.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    30 mins ago

    Alliance for Deepening Democracy Launched to Track Planning, Conduct of 2023 Elections
    2 hours ago

    Our withdrawals of permission for use of stadium covers Atiku’s nakedness -Wike
    16 hours ago

    In Osogbo, Tinubu restates commitment to job creation, credit for business owners
    19 hours ago

    Ekiti Applauds Fed Govt Over  Ado- Akure Road Contract Award
    19 hours ago

    IFC Partners Nigeria’s Union Bank to Support Trade, SMEs
    21 hours ago

    2023 Polls: I Don’t See Opposition in Lagos, Says Sanwo-Olu’s Spokesman
    21 hours ago

    Despite mounting oppositions Tinubu will win 2023 presidency —Bishop Williams
    23 hours ago

    Osun tribunal didn’t make any negative finding against BVAS- Igini