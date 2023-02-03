Leke Abejide starts re-election campaigns

People of Yagba Federal Constituency, Kogi State have commended the House of Representatives member for the zone, Elder Leke Abejide for his life-touching achievements.

The Constituents spoke on Wednesday Wednesday during the 2nd term Flag-off campaign tour of the Lawmaker in the Yagba -West council area.

Speaking at Okoloke, the constituents said the lawmaker should expect their support, noting that one good turn deserves another.

“We are grateful people, we cannot abandon you.”, Chief Saje Olawumi stated.

“You know the importance of education, you have impacted almost everybody”, he stressed.

Also at Egbe, the Provost Egbe College of Nursing, Mrs Christiana Maiye eulogised the Lawmaker, stressing that he has made road transport less stressful for the community.

Reacting to the constituent’s message of reassurance, Abejide thumped said he has fulfilled all his electioneering campaign promises.

“Our projects cut across all the communities in the federal Constituency. We have made our marks in education, agriculture, infrastructure and other sectors.

“There is nowhere we don’t have a project in all Yagba communities.”

The federal lawmaker, however, urged the constituents to consider the APC presidential candidate, Ahmed Bola Tinubu for president alongside voting for his re-election.

Highlights of the tour were the decamping of all Hausa communities in Ward 03 Odo Egbe to the African Democratic Congress (ADC), the platform under which the Lawmaker is seeking re-election.