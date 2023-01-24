Not Now, But Buhari’ll Surely Commission Dangote Refinery Before Leaving in May 

Tuesday, January 24, 2023 4:09 pm


Dangote refinery

The Dangote Group of Companies  has reacted to what it called  some misleading reports regarding the commissioning of Dangote Refinery during the present working visit of President Muhammadu Buhari GCFR to Lagos State.

According to a statement by Anthony Chiejina, Group Chief, Branding and Communications Officer, Dangote Industries Limited, “We want to state categorically that our 650,000 barrels per day (bpd) Refinery project was never part of the President’s programme on projects to be commissioned.

For the record, the projects slated for commissioning in Lagos State by President Muhammadu Buhari GCFR include: Lekki Deep Sea Port; 32-Metric Tonnes Lagos Rice Mill, Imota; 18.75km Eleko to Epe T Junction Express road; John Randle Centre for Yoruba Culture and History, Onikan, Blue Line Rail (Phase 1) commissioning (Marina to Mile 2); Groundbreaking for the Blue Line Rail Phase 2 (Mile 2 to Okokomaiko), and MRS Lubricant, a private project in Apapa.

However, our Refinery will be commissioned before President Muhammadu Buhari GCFR formally leaves office in May, 2023, and the public will be duly informed and invited to the epic event.”

 

