How  gunmen beheaded Imo council chairman

By Nehru Odeh

Gunmen terrorising the South-East have released a video showing the kidnapped Chairman of Ideato North Local Government of Imo State, Chris Ohizu being beheaded in a bushy area.

The video currently making the rounds on social media shows the Chairman tied to the ground as he is being beheaded gruesomely. As the man is being slaughtered, the killer can be heard saying repeatedly in Pidgin English “All of una go hear winnn,” sounding a note of warning to everyone.

Recall that Orizu was abducted last Friday at his home in Imoko community in Arondizuogiu town. Before he was kidnapped the gunmen shot the chairman first in the leg and bundled him into a car before setting his house ablaze.

Sahara Reporters had earlier obtained a video showing the Chairman on his knees in a bushy area. In the clip, one of the unknown gunmen was heard ithreatening to kill the governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodinma.