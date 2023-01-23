How  gunmen beheaded Imo council chairman

Gunmen terrorising the South-East have released a video showing the kidnapped Chairman of Ideato North Local Government of Imo State, Chris Ohizu being beheaded in a bushy area.
The video currently making the rounds on social media shows the Chairman tied to the ground as he is being beheaded gruesomely. As the man is being slaughtered, the killer can be heard saying repeatedly in Pidgin English “All of una go hear winnn,” sounding a note of warning to everyone.
Recall that Orizu was abducted last Friday at his home in Imoko community in Arondizuogiu town. Before he was kidnapped the gunmen shot the chairman first in the leg and bundled him into a car before setting his house ablaze.
Sahara Reporters had earlier obtained a video showing the Chairman on his knees in a bushy area. In the clip, one of the unknown gunmen was heard ithreatening to kill the governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodinma.
He also warned the Nigerian government not to hold the 2023 general elections in the region.
“Hope, hear the voice once again, you see this man kneeling down here, carry that your face up. Hope, I know you must know this man. I want you to watch the video, watch it very well, the way I’m killing this man is the way I’ll kill you very soon,” he was heard saying.
“You think moving around with soldiers, hiring soldiers will solve the problem. Hope, I thought you are a sensible man. I don’t know that you are a foolish idiot.
“Enough is enough that we must fight that Biafra is restored. Hope, either you people like it or not, as far is Eastern region is concerned, there is no election. We can’t accept that, if not, you people will be dying one after the other.”
Ever since leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu was arrested, the South-East has seen repeated attacks on security agents, government facilities and prominent individuals. Security agancies have blamed the atrocities on the separatist group, IPOB.
However, despite the spate of attacks and killings in the geopolitical zone, IPOB has denied culpability, putting the blame on security agencies.
