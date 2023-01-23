Gov Yahaya Bello: I’m working for Tinubu, not Atiku 

Richard Elesho

The Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello has reiterated his commitment to the success of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the forthcoming general elections, dismissing media reports to the contrary as spurious and malicious.

Bello made this known on Sunday in reaction to media reports suggesting that he is working for candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar in the Presidential election. State Director of Publicity in APC Presidential Campaign Council, PCC, Kingsley Fanwo said in a statement.

Bello said he remains a strong supporter of the APC Candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his Running Mate, Kashim Shettima. He said the controversial report aimed at creating distrust between him and the candidate.

The statement reads in part:

“Governor Yahaya Bello’s unflinching commitment to the campaign is not in doubt among committed stakeholders of the APC at all levels. He is constantly on the drawing board, galvanizing Kogites and youths across Nigeria to massively support the man he calls the President-in-Waiting, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu. This will definitely not go down well with open and veiled detractors of our Presidential candidate, who would go to any length to paint a picture of crisis where there is absolutely none.

“Aside from winning and sustaining the support of the majority of Nigerian youths for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Governor Yahaya Bello has effectively mobilized Kogites to deliver not less than 95% Kogi votes to the Presidential Candidate of our party, the All Progressives Congress. It is therefore not a surprise that those who want to share in the glory of the impending landslide victory without contributing to the efforts, are hiding behind “the evils of journalistic anonymity” to cause disaffection.

“The Kogi State Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, has always been the star boy of the party, having delivered on critical assignments in the state and at the national level and also recently, registering millions of youths, women and people living with disabilities into the party. He is proud of the Presidential Candidate of the party and has no doubt whatsoever in his capacity to take Nigeria to the desired level.

“It is laughable, ludicrous and unthinkable to insinuate that the man working so hard to deliver massive votes for the Presidential Candidate of the party is the one naysayers would accuse of non-commitment. The TownHall Meeting to bring the Presidential Candidate of the Party face-to-face with the Nigerian youths at the nation’s capital, remains one of the boldest highlights of the Campaign till date. The Governor also remains the only known contestant in the Presidential primaries to have donated his campaign secretariat to our candidate, which is being used by the youth directorate of the campaign till today.

“Governor Yahaya Bello will continue to work assiduously for the resounding success of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the February polls to the consternation and disappointment of those who are desperately working to create a storm in a tea cup for selfish reasons.

“The Governor who is the leader of the party in the State, the leader of the State Campaign Council and the National Youth Coordinator of the presidential campaign, will remain undaunted by the spurious lies and remain unwaveringly committed to the desire of Nigerians to have a Tinubu-Shettima pivot from May 29, 2023.

“We however wish to call on the media to avoid being tools in the hands of desperate politicians in their efforts to assassinate the characters of well meaning Nigerians. As a Campaign Council, we are miffed by the fact that a medium as reputable as the Nigerian Tribune could be dragged off the lines of responsible journalism by elements who are enemies of Kogi State and the APC in general. This is clearly against the ideology and principles of the founding fathers of such a platform.

“We again reiterate the commitment of the Governor to the landslide victory of the Tinubu -Shettima Presidential ticket and urge members of the public to ignore the concocted falsehood celebrated on the front page of SUNDAY TRIBUNE