Monday: Buhari to lead Tinubu’s campaign in Bauchi before flying to Lagos

Monday: Buhari to lead Tinubu’s campaign in Bauchi before flying to Lagos

Sunday, January 22, 2023 2:48 pm


President Muhammadu Buhari and Asiwaju Bola Tinubu

President Muhammadu Buhari returns to the hustings for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his running mate, Senator Kashim Shettima on Monday.

Buhari is expected to lead the presidential and governorship campaign of the All Progressives Congress in Bauchi, according to a campaign programme released by the secretary of the Presidential Campaign Council, James Faleke.

Buhari will be at the rally scheduled for 8.30 to 11.30 am.

The rally will take place earlier than other rallies, as Buhari is also expected in Lagos on Monday to begin a two-day visit.

In Lagos, he will commission the Lekki Deal Sea Port, a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) venture, involving the Federal and Lagos State governments and a private company, Tolaram.

Buhari will also commission the 32-metric tons per-hour Lagos Rice Mill, one of the largest in the world and the 18.75-kilometer 6-lane rigid-pavement Eleko Junction to Epe Expressway.

He is expected to commission the first phase of the iconic Blue Line on Tuesday, as well as the John Randle Centre for Yoruba Culture and History.

For the APC, the presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu will take his campaign on Tuesday to Abia state and Ogun state on Wednesday.

It will be a busy week of electioneering as the candidate and his running mate, Senator Shettima, will also canvass for votes in Benue and Taraba on Thursday.

While the Benue rally is billed for between 10 a.m and 1pm, Taraba’s will take place between 2.30pm and 4.30pm.

The campaign train returns to Abuja on Friday for the launching by the vice-presidential candidate, Kashim Shettima, of the All Farmers Progressive Association and commissioning of tractors for members.

On the same day, Shettima will hold a Town Hall meeting with Livestock Development Group.

The APC in its Action Plan pledges to consolidate on President Buhari’s huge investments in agriculture by setting up commodity exchanges and agricultural hubs in Nigeria’s six geo-political zones.

Zamfara state, where all the APC tendencies in the state have united, will host the last rally of the week on Saturday in Gusau, the capital.

 

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    40 mins ago

    Court lacks power to stop arrest, investigation and prosecution of criminal suspects
    2 hours ago

    Buhari, Emefiele’s handshake across our heads
    4 hours ago

    Atiku, El Rufai, Udenta and the Vindication of “Esu Odara”
    6 hours ago

    The Atiku, Obasanjo Scam
    8 hours ago

    Wike – I’ll cancel use of stadium for Atiku’s campaign if…
    18 hours ago

    From the street to stardom: The  astonishing story of Jahman Anikulapo
    Governor Dave Umahi 18 hours ago

    Gov Umahi grants free use of state stadium for PDP’s presidential rally
    19 hours ago

    We’ll Challenge  Tyrannical Dissolution of Ekiti PDP EXCO in Court-Wike