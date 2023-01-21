Atikugate: Details of Keyamo’s suit against ICPC, EFCC

The Minister of State for Labour and Employment and the director of public affairs for the PCC of the All Progressives Congress, Festus Keyamo (SAN), petitioned the Federal High Court in Abuja on Friday, January 20, asking for an order compelling the arrest and prosecution of PDP presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar after his 72-hour ultimatum had passed.

Listed as co-defendants were, the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB), the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offenses Commission (ICPC), and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Keyamo wanted a declaration of the court that Atiku, “is under a legal obligation to make available to the 2nd, 3rd and 4th Defendants, for the purpose of aiding their investigation, information available to him in respect of a certain bank account belonging to a company named Marine Float and other accounts of two undisclosed companies, which information he disclosed to a certain close aide of his called Michael Achimugu, as to how the said accounts were used as a: Special Purpose Vehicles’ to secretly divert and misappropriate public funds between 1999 and 2007 when the 1st Defendant served as Vice President of Nigeria;

“A declaration of this Honourable Court that the 1st Defendant is under a legal obligation to submit himself to the 2nd, 3rd and 4th Defendants for a thorough investigation in connection with information available to him in respect of a certain bank account belonging to a company named Marine Float and other accounts of two undisclosed companies, which information he disclosed to a certain close aide of his called Michael Achimugu, as to how the said accounts were used as a ‘Special Purpose Vehicles’ to secretly divert and misappropriate public funds between 1999 and 2007 when the 1st Defendant served as Vice President of Nigeria.

“A mandatory order of this Honourable Court compelling the 1st Defendant to submit himself to the 2nd, 3rd and 4th Defendants for thorough investigation; in connection with information available to him in respect of a certain bank account belonging to a company named Marine Float and other accounts of two undisclosed companies, which information he disclosed to a certain close aide of his called Michael Achimugu; as to how the said accounts were used as a ‘Special Purpose Vehicles’ to secretly divert and misappropriate public funds between 1999 and 2007 when the 1st Defendant served as Vice President of Nigeria”.

As well as, “A mandatory order of this Honourable Court compelling the 2nd, 3rd and 4th Defendants to invite and/or arrest, investigate; and (if found wanting) prosecute the 1st Defendant in respect of the information available to the 1st Defendant; in respect of a certain bank account belonging to a company named Marine Float and other accounts of two undisclosed companies; which information he disclosed to a certain close aide of his called Michael Achimugu; as to how the said accounts were used as ‘Special Purpose Vehicles’ to secretly divert and misappropriate public funds between 1999 and 2007; when the 1st Defendant served as Vice President of Nigeria”.

On January 16, Keyamo sought Atiku’s arrest, questioning, and prosecution for alleged money laundering through the Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV). It was based on revelation by Michael Achimugu, a whistleblower.