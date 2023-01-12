Tinubu celebrates Lawan at 64

The Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has rejoiced with President of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Ibrahim Lawan, on his 64th birthday.

In a congratulatory message to Lawan, Asiwaju Tinubu described the Yobe-born politician as a “committed nationalist and accomplished lawmaker”.

He said Lawan had over the years demonstrated love for his country and people by committing himself to improving democracy and good governance through lawmaking.

“Your service to the nation and commitment to our great party, the APC, are unparalleled through these years of service.

“My family and I felicitate with you on this milestone and we pray that Almighty Allah will increase you in good health for greater service to this country,” Tinubu added.