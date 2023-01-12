Tinubu celebrates Lawan at 64

Tinubu celebrates Lawan at 64

Thursday, January 12, 2023 2:17 pm


Senate President Ahmad Lawan

The Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has rejoiced with President of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Ibrahim Lawan, on his 64th birthday.

In a congratulatory message to Lawan, Asiwaju Tinubu described the Yobe-born politician as a “committed nationalist and accomplished lawmaker”.

He said Lawan had over the years demonstrated love for his country and people by committing himself to improving democracy and good governance through lawmaking.

“Your service to the nation and commitment to our great party, the APC, are unparalleled through these years of service.

“My family and I felicitate with you on this milestone and we pray that Almighty Allah will increase you in good health for greater service to this country,” Tinubu added.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    1 min ago

    Commissioner for Finance,Okubadejo Defend Ogun 2023 Budget
    Doyin Okupe 33 mins ago

    Why Doyin Okupe was arrested at Lagos Airport – EFCC
    1 hour ago

    Okoya at 83/Flashback: Ojukwu’s Father Inspired Me to Start Business
    2 hours ago

    Real reason Prince Harry will not be welcomed at his father’s coronation ceremony
    2 hours ago

    Tinubu and His Energy
    2 hours ago

    Business Proposal Writing: The Why, When and What
    2 hours ago

    Gov Abiodun and peace in Gateway State
    7 hours ago

    I’ll establish responsive, efficient, accountable government in Abia -Alex Otti