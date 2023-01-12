Threesomes: American rapper Fredo Bang gets two lesbian couples pregnant

By Nehru Odeh

American rapper Fredrick Dewon Thomas Givens II, better known as, Fredo Bang has welcomed two new babies after getting two lesbian couple pregnant via a string of threesomes.

The married lesbian couple named Sevyn and Annie Buffins each gave birth to a child belonging to the rapper after taking part in a number of threesomes with them.

When news broke that Fredo would be adding two BM’s to his extended family, fans began to salute him on social media.

The Baton Rouge rapper unveiled adorable photos of his two children on Instagram this week.

As many fans congratulated him on fatherhood, many were undoubtedly curious about the child’s mother.

Internet sleuths quickly began digging and discovered that a lesbian couple with a massive online following have been sharing photos of the same children on their IG profile.

Needless to say, people had questions about the “Don’t Miss” rapper’s children, as well as the mother.

The couple, Annie and Sevyn Buffins apparently stated that the children were conceived through IVF.

However, some wondered if Fredo was the father of both children or just the newborn. Annie later shared a comment revealing that she and Sevyn used IUI for their child, Parker.