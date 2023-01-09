Dokpesi arrested, released in London

Dokpesi arrested, released in London

Monday, January 9, 2023 10:40 am


Raymond Dokpesi, Chairman, Da’ar Communications court. Photo Femi Ipaye

The founder of DAAR Communications Plc High Chief Raymond Dokpesi has been released after an incident which saw him delayed on arrival at the London Heathrow airport on Sunday January 8, 2023.

Dokpesi arrived via Frankfurt from Abuja on a Lufthansa airlines flight and was invited off the plane, before other passengers were disembarked.

Dokpesi was delayed at the airport for some hours before his passport was stamped and he was cleared by British Immigration officials for entry into the country.

His visit to the United Kingdom is not unconnected to the invitation of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar by the British government to share perspectives on issues around the 2023 presidential elections.

The media founder is the Deputy Director-General, Technical & Systems of the PDP Presidential Campaign Council.

“Chief Dokpesi wishes to thank all for their outpour of love, prayers and support following the news of the incident and to reassure that he is hale and hearty,” the media mogul said in a statement he personally signed

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    Governor Dapo Abiodun 1 hour ago

    Fulfil Your Pledge To Us, Amosun’s Aides Task Gov Abiodun
    1 hour ago

    Change Agent Reformer-Leader Nigeria Needs in 2023
    4 hours ago

    Ali: Winning with words and punches that jared the jaws
    12 hours ago

    X-raying Tinubu’s Mother of All Rallies in Kano
    13 hours ago

    What is new in the New Year?
    The passengers were said to be waiting for a 4 p.m. train from Igueben to Warri when the kidnappers struck, shooting sporadically, abducting passengers and leaving many injured. 18 hours ago

    Edo train attack: Govt confirms 31 passengers missing, one suspect arrested
    18 hours ago

    At Arewa endorsement rally in Lagos, Tinubu pledges to honour campaign promises to Nigerians
    19 hours ago

    Edo train passengers’ abduction: Police commence bush combing operations