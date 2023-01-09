Chris-Asoluka Appointed Tony Elumelu Foundation New CEO

Somachi Chris-Asoluka as been appointed chief executive officer, Tony Elumelu Foundation, a philanthropic body that helps young African entrepreneurs. That was after the retirement of Ifeyinwa Ugochukwu as Chief Executive Officer..

According to a statement issued by the foundation, the appointment would take effect from 1 March 2023.

It noted that Chris-Asoluka joined the foundation in 2014, and had served as the Foundation’s head of research, head of policy, and external relations, and most recently as the director of partnerships and communications.

In her new role as CEO, she would leverage her expertise, experience, and network to provide strategic leadership in consolidating and deepening the Foundation’s work of transforming Africa through entrepreneurship.

On the appointment, Tony Elumelu, said, “This is an important time for the Foundation and Africa. Our work is ever more important, and our platform is demonstrating our ability to truly catalyse change. We are increasingly working with partners, to magnify our impact,”

He noted that her experience in partnership development would be particularly relevant. Chris-Asoluka as director of partnerships and communications had demonstrated strong leadership, commitment, and strategic thinking, in delivering the Foundation’s mission to transform Africa. She is the perfect candidate to build on Ugochukwu’s impactful contribution, he said.

Elumelu added, “On behalf of the board, I also thank Ugochukwu, for her considerable achievements, significant sacrifice, and commitment to building and empowering the next generation of African business leaders. The Foundation, since inception, has been led by a succession of dynamic and diverse CEOs, who have each brought passion, commitment, and innovation.”

He added, “As the tenure of Ifeyinwa draws to a close, I look back on the last five years and pay tribute to the impact she has made, first as Director of Partnerships, and later as the Chief Executive Officer.”

Speaking, Ifeyinwa said, “Over the last five years, the Tony Elumelu Foundation has significantly expanded its mission to empower African Entrepreneurs across all 54 African Countries.”

In particular, the Foundation has grown its partnership capability, opening its platform and process to third parties, who share in our commitment to growing the African entrepreneurial ecosystem, and transforming Africa by empowering entrepreneurs.”