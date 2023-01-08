Edo train passengers’ abduction: Police commence bush combing operations

Sunday, January 8, 2023 6:13 pm


Gunmen

By Jethro Ibileke

Unspecified number of passengers waiting to board a train to Ujevwu train station in Udu, Delta State, we’re on Saturday evening kidnapped by arms-wielding bandits at Igueben-Ekehen train station, in Edo State.

Many other passengers reportedly sustained wounds from bullets fired by gunmen suspected to Fulani herdsmen during the attack.

They were said to have stormed the train station shooting sporadically causing panic and tension in the process.

Edo State Police Command spokesman, SP Chidi Nwabuzor, confirmed the incident in a brief statement released late Saturday night.

He said the incident occurred when passengers were waiting for the train returning from Itakpe train station in Kogi State to Ujevwu in Udu near Warri.

The statement reads:

“This is to inform the gentlemen of the press that today, 7th of January, 2023 at about 1600hrs, unspecified number of Herdsmen armed with AK 47 riffles attacked the train station at Igueben, Edo State and kidnapped unspecified number of passengers who were waiting to board the train to Warri.

“The kidnappers who shot sporadically into the air before kidnapping some passengers left some persons with bullet wounds.

“The Area Commander Irrua, DPO Igueben Division, and men have visited the scene of crime with members of Edo State Security Network, local vigilante, and hunter with a view to protect the lives and property of the remaining passengers.

“Bush Combing operations have commenced in order to rescue the victims and arrest the fleeing kidnappers. Further development will be communicated.”

Nwabuzor disclosed that men of the Command, in conjunction with operatives of other security agents have been deployed to rescue the abducted passengers.

 

