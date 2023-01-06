Wike to NDDC: Focus on Regional Projects, Resist Politicians’ Pressure

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, has advised members of the Governing Board of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, to focus on regional projects in order to make more impact in developing the Niger Delta region.

Wike spoke at the Rivers State Government House, Port Harcourt, during a courtesy visit by the members of the NDDC Governing Board led by its Chairman, Mrs. Lauretta Onochie, accompanied by the Managing Director, Chief Dr. Samuel Ogbuku, the two Executive Directors of Finance and Administration and Projects, as well as Directors of the Commission.

Governor Wike stated that such big-ticket projects would impact positively on the lives of people in the region and charged NDDC to effectively support the states of the Niger Delta region in their development efforts.

He noted that it was important that the states were aware of projects and programmes NDDC was planning to implement in the states in order check duplication of projects.

Wike congratulated members of the Board on their appointment but remarked: “I want to believe that you are sincere in your declaration that you will do things differently henceforth.”

He lamented that the amount of money that had passed through the NDDC was not commensurate with the development on the ground. He advised: “NDDC must avoid awarding contracts to politicians who lack the capacity to execute quality projects.”

The Governor stressed the importance of collaboration and deplored a situation where the NDDC embarks on projects and programmes, without liaising with the state governments for harmonisation. He remarked: “Let us know when you want to execute projects in the state. We have to avoid duplication of projects.”

Wike advised the Board members to resist pressures from politicians who would want them to dance to their selfish tunes, urging Niger Deltans to resist those trying to use them to work against the interest of the people.

Earlier in her remarks, the NDDC Chairman, Mrs. Onochie, said that the Commission was determined to partner with the governors of the Niger Delta region.

She extolled Governor Wike for executing many projects that had transformed the Rivers State capital, noting: “The development that has taken place in Rivers State is amazing. I commend you and your administration for these impactful projects.”

Onochie said that the new Board under her leadership would emulate the outstanding performance of the Rivers State Government.

She stated: “We are here to ask for your guidance because we are determined to change the trajectory of the NDDC.”