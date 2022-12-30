Buhari reappoints Adeyeye as NAFDAC D-G

By Aderogba George

President Muhammadu Buhari (GCFR) has reappointed the Director-General of National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), Prof. Moji Adeyeye.

A statement issued to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) by NAFDAC Director of Public Affairs, Dr Abubakar Jimoh, on Friday in Abuja stated that Adeyeye re-appointment was for a second tenure of five years.

Jimoh said that the re-appointment by the president was conveyed by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr Boss Mustapha.

He said: “Adeyeye’s tenure renewal took effect from 1st December, 2022.

“The DG’s reappointment came closely on the heels of her track record of monumental achievements and successes in the last five years especially in the attainment of World Health Organisation (WHO) Maturity Level 3.”

Abubakar said that Adeyeye who assumed duty on Friday was received by some staffers at the corporate headquarters of the agency in Abuja. (NAN)