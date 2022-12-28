The incredible work Prof. Peju Layiwola is doing with adire

By Nehru Odeh

Professor Peju Layiwola, an art historian in the Department of Creative Art, University of Lagos loves and lives art. Not only does she have a distinguished academic career as an artist and teacher of art and art history, she has succeeded in taking art not just into the street but also in elevating our local fabrics and textiles, especially adire to an art form recognized locally and internationally.

In 2019, as part of the many workshops, exhibitions and trainings she has done, She organized a groundbreaking exhibition at two venues in Lagos to showcase the incredible work she had done and continues to do with adire.

That exhibition and the fantastic works she has done with adire inspired a book entitled Peju Layiwola’s Indigo Reimagined: Rethinking Adire in Yoruba Fashion and Textile Modernity, which was edited by Patrick Oloko. That book was presented to the public at Ashluxury in Lekki, Lagos recently.

Distinguushed guests at the book presentation included: Prof. Ayodele Atsenuwa, Deputy Vice-Chancellor, University of Lagos;.Prof. Bruce Onobrakpeya; Professor Ebun Clark;. Professor Dele Layiwola; Omooba Yemisi Shyllon; Prof. Patrick Oloko and Ms Lara Ige.

But why much ado about adire, a fabric many erroneously look down upon? Layiwola, who learnt art from her mother who was always taking her to workshops in Benin City, and has succeeded in making adire acquire a deep historical and cultural significance believes adire is more than a mere fabric, and that it encompasses the totality of the people existence with deep cultural meanings.

“Cloth is like a second skin. And I think that because of the very presence of fabric in our lives, it’s gained a lot of currency. And it also something to celebrate. Fabric has always played a vital role, and has also been incorporated into proverbs, idioms and all of that, in the importance of communal life, which is also expressed in the processes of the art itself. Because people talk about Eniyan ni aso mi, which, translated into English means: ‘People are my covering, people are my cloth,'” She said in an interview with TheNEWS and PMNEWS.

Still, many are enamoured by the incredible work Layiwola is doing not just with adire but in bridging the gap between town and gown as well as theory and practice and in making the world recognise the ‘art’ in what is generally known as arts and crafts.

Prof. Bruce Onobrakpeya, an internationally renowned artist, sculptor and printmaker and the brain behind the Agbarha-Otor Harmattan Workshop, praised Layiwola for the great works she is doing in both the formal and non- formal education sector.

“Peju Layiwola is important in the formal education sector and the informal education sector. She helped to start the Agbarha- Otor Harmattan Worshop, which is now also providing professors and doctorate degree holders and people who are contributing to the formal education sector, space,” Onobrakpeya said.

Omooba Yemisi Shyllon, who said he owes Layiwola a lot, was full of praise for both her and her husband, Prof. Dele Layiwola for their contributions to intellectual development and the development of culture.