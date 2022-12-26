How Nigerian Air Force Eliminated Boko Haram Leaders, Over 100 Terrorists

In what could be described as a result oriented blitskrieg, the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) killed over 100 terrorists including some of their leaders (Khalid Tukur, Maimusari, and Bakura Jega). That happened on 20 December in Borno State.

This was contained in a statemenr issued and signed by Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, the Director Public Relations and Information, NAF Headquarters, on Sunday, December 25. He revealed that the interdiction mission “was conducted by the Air Component of Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK) at Mantari village in Gezuwa general area, Bama Local Government Area of Borno.”

Gabkwet added that the attack “followed intelligence report that a Boko Haram terrorist commander, known as Ikirima had moved to Mantari village with his gun trucks, and was joined by terrorists on motorcycles from other locations.”

“Subsequently, the authorisation for an air strike was given leading to the elimination of several of the terrorists and structures in the area.

“After the first wave of air strikes, some surviving terrorists found their way back to the same location to evacuate the bodies of those neutralised in the air strike.

“This provided an opportunity for a follow-up strike on the same location which has been confirmed very successful as over 100 terrorists were neutralised with dozens said to be in critical condition.”

Gabkwet said that ISWAP and Boko Haram elements had “perfected plans to resume active hostilities in the wake of the Yuletide and forthcoming general election.”

“The timely intelligence received on their plans especially, their attempt to attack soft targets in Bama thus helped in the successful air strikes which has reduced their will to regroup and attack innocent citizens.

“There is no doubt that the progress and gains being made especially, by the air and ground troops has greatly contained an upsurge of terrorists’ campaigns within the North-East zone in recent times.

“Both air and ground troops have however been cautioned on the need to remain focused on the end state,” he said.