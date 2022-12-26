Barrister Omobolanle Raheem: I-G Baba orders speedy investigation

Monday, December 26, 2022 3:03 pm


The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba has ordered speedy investigation of killing of  a female lawyer Omobolanle Raheem in Ajah area of Lagos.  

Slain Lagos lawyer Omobolanle Raheeem

Reports indicate that the deceased, her sister, and four children were returning from a Christmas outing in their car at about 11.00 a.m. when the police man tried to stop them.

A source said the woman was trying to make a U-turn under the Ajah Bridge when the ASP allegedly shot at her vehicle and the bullet hit her.

“She was rushed to a hospital where she was confirmed dead,’’ the source said.

The suspected policeman and his team fled the scene immediately, but they were, however, caught and detained by operatives of Ajah police division.

In a statement, by Olumuyiwa Adejobi, Force spokesperson, I-G Alkali Baba condemned the shooting and killing of Mrs Omobolanle.

The IGP, who described the incident as unfortunate and sad, has ordered speedy investigation and prosecution of the officers responsible for the ugly and unprofessional act, which doesn’t portray the Nigeria Police Standard Operating Procedure and core values.
The IGP also commiserated with the family, friends, and colleagues of the deceased as he prays for the repose of her soul.
Meanwhile, the Lagos State Command has also  expressed heartfelt condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of Raheem.

This is contained in a statement signed by the Command’s spokesperson, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, on Monday.

He said that the State Commissioner of Police, CP Alabi Abiodun, has instructed that the officer be detained.

“On the instruction of the Commissioner of Police, the errant officer has since been taken into custody alongside his team members.

“The CP has equally directed that the case be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Yaba, for in-depth investigation.

“This has become one killing too many, especially bearing in mind that a similar incident occurred at the same location less than three weeks ago.

“The condemnable incident is against the standard operating procedures (SOP) and rules of engagement of the Force, and to say the least is embarrassing.

“Beyond this incident, the Nigeria Police Force will carry out a reappraisal of its rules of engagement in a bid to put an end to such avoidable ugly incidents,” he said.

He said that the CP urged Lagos residents to remain calm as the command is already in constant touch with the Nigerian Bar Association and other relevant stakeholders towards ensuring that justice totally prevails.

