Barrister Omobolanle Raheem: I-G Baba orders speedy investigation

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba has ordered speedy investigation of killing of a female lawyer Omobolanle Raheem in Ajah area of Lagos.

Reports indicate that the deceased, her sister, and four children were returning from a Christmas outing in their car at about 11.00 a.m. when the police man tried to stop them.

A source said the woman was trying to make a U-turn under the Ajah Bridge when the ASP allegedly shot at her vehicle and the bullet hit her. “She was rushed to a hospital where she was confirmed dead,’’ the source said.

The suspected policeman and his team fled the scene immediately, but they were, however, caught and detained by operatives of Ajah police division. In a statement, by Olumuyiwa Adejobi, Force spokesperson, I-G Alkali Baba condemned the shooting and killing of Mrs Omobolanle.

The IGP, who described the incident as unfortunate and sad, has ordered speedy investigation and prosecution of the officers responsible for the ugly and unprofessional act, which doesn’t portray the Nigeria Police Standard Operating Procedure and core values.