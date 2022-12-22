Umo Eno Doesn’t Make Frivolous Promises – Campaign Official

By Idy Afahaene

The Governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, in Akwa Ibom State, Pastor Umo Eno, does not make outlandish and frivolous promises while speaking to the people during his campaign rallies across the state, Mr. Nkeneke Efo, Deputy Director, Strategic Communications of his campaign council, has said.

Speaking Wednesday, December 21, 2022, as guest on the Akwa Ibom Broadcasting Corporation television, AKBC-TV current affairs programme, Centre-Point, anchored by Samuel Ayara, Efo said Pastor Eno is a very detailed, meticulous and straightforward fellow who doesn’t play to the gallery.

“Pastor Umo Eno is a very detailed person. He’s also very meticulous. He’s also not flippant and given to making frivolous promises while addressing campaign rallies across the state. He’s also a very straightforward person who tells you only what is practically possible. For instance, when he promises health centres in all the 329 wards in th state, he jokingly adds that if he doesn’t finish all of it in his first term, people should be ready to vote for him for a second term. That’s someone who is practical,” he said.

Efo, a former Press Secretary to the Deputy Governor of the state, said all the promises made by Pastor Eno are particularly tailored to the area he makes them through his deep knowledge of trending issues and challenges in the areas, and based on the content of the report of a needs assessment the PDP candidate commissioned for all the local government areas in the state.

He mentioned the different promises Pastor Eno has made to the different local government area he has visited to include a housing estate in Ibesikpo Asutan to decongest the capital city of Uyo; the development of the Atabong Beach and its seafood market in Okobo, upgrade of the Ibeno Beach at Ibeno; renewed war against piracy in the coastal areas, establishment of an integrated farm complex in Ini, promotion of tourism sites like the Mary Slessor cairn and resuscitation of the boat regatta in Itu, amongst others.

Asked about attendance at the campaigns, he said it is a policy of the campaign council for only people in a particular area visited by the Governorship candidate to be the ones to attend.

“We actually warn that if you have nothing to do with the campaigns in areas that are not yours, you stay in you area. For candidates, we encourage them to stay in their areas and carry out house to house, unit to unit and ward to ward campaigns while the candidate goes to other areas,” he explained.

Though he admitted that the introduction of the BVAS has altered the electoral process, he maintained that “Akwa Ibom State has always been, and is still PDP. That is why we are rock solid sure that we will still carry the day next year”.

He concluded by admonishing the people of the state to vote for Pastor Umo Eno, as a vote for him “is a vote for security, a vote for peace, a vote for progress, a vote for growth and a vote for development.”