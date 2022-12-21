Peter Obi’s Campaign Holds Thursday in Port Harcourt

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

Presidential Candidate of Labour Party, LP, and former Governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi, and his Vice Presidential Candidate, Yusuf Datti will be holding the party’s campaign rally at Yakubu Gowon stadium, Elekahia, Port Harcourt on Thursday, December 22 by 10:00 am.

The spokesperson of the campaign Council, Yunusa Tanko, made this known in a tweet today.

According to him, “The rally will hold at the Liberation Stadium in Elekahia(now General Yakubu Gowon stadium) Port Harcourt”.

“The Obi-Datti LP-PCC train hits the beautiful city of PH Rivers State. Date: December 22nd 2022. Time:10.00 prompt. Venue: Liberation Stadium, Elekahia Port Harcourt. Join Us Obidently & Yusfuly,” he tweeted.

On November 17, 2022, Governor Nyesom Wike pledged to provide all the needed logistics to Peter Obi any time he schedules his Presidential rally in Port Harcourt. Wike gave the pledge while Peter Obi was performing the inauguration of the Nkpolu-Oroworukwo flyover for use by the public.

At the occasion, Wike urged the Labour Party Presidential candidate to ignore envious persons from his home State who are hellbent to distract him in his pursuit of the presidency.

According to Wike to Obi: “Nobody in this country can doubt your performance. Anybody who does so does not admit what is good. You have worked for your people, you have worked for Nigeria and you have done everything anybody could achieve. Most importantly, you have remained consistently consistent in the positions you have taken.

“What is lacking in our country today is character, competence and capacity. In all these, you have shown it as a State governor.”

Obi pointed out that 18 presidential candidates are gearing up to contest the 2023 election but Nigerians are looking for men of character, competence and capacity including those who have used previous opportunities to offer service profitably.

“I assure you of our commitment to building a better Nigeria. our past will not be our future. Those people are our past. I and Datti (Baba-Ahmed) represent the future of Nigeria. And I have told Nigerians, hold me responsible. I know what it takes to turn around this country. I will not give excuses. I will change Nigeria.”