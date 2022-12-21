2023: Tinubu Already Projected To Win, Say Sanwo-Olu, Obasa

– Sanwo-Olu commends Obasa for his leadership

– Obasa says Tinubu behind success of Lagos

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and Speaker Mudashiru Obasa of the Lagos State House of Assembly have expressed optimism that the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, will win the 2023 presidential election.

This was as Sanwo-Olu, thanked the Speaker for his effective leadership of the legislative arm of government noting that the successes recorded by the current administration in the State is because of the constant backing of the House.

The duo spoke at the 20th anniversary of the Annual Thanksgiving and End of the Year Party of the Assembly on Wednesday.

They both noted how Tinubu laid the foundation for the successes recorded by modern-day Lagos State while declaring that Nigeria needs the presidential candidate in 2023.

According to them, Lagos enjoys a steady progress because the government, right from Tinubu’s era, never discriminated in appointment of the right people into positions whether in terms of religion or ethnicity.

“The relationship between the executive and the House is a definition of the unique purpose of separation of power. What we are seeing in Lagos today is the result of the rancour-free, close relationship that exists between us and the House,” Sanwo-Olu added.

In his remarks, Dr. Obasa said there are positive projections in favour of Tinubu already.

“Today, we talk greatly of our dear Lagos and how it has evolved since 1999. We today celebrate the successes achieved by the State.

“But we have Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who sacrificed and created the direction for development and progress, started the foundation and began the structure upon which successive administrations have built.

“That same Asiwaju is ready to lead Nigeria away from our usual challenges. Nigerians know that we sincerely need him. That is why I am happy that recent surveys and analysis point to his victory at the polls, the most recent being the SBM’s projection showing that Tinubu would win more of the States of the federation. We must double our efforts to see him win,” Obasa urged.

“The Speaker, who prayed for a better 2023 for all the guests and their families, noted: “In every sense, the year 2022 has been a unique year with its attendant challenges. But the good book, the Holy Bible, admonishes us to faint not but be fervent in the spirit and that if we fail not, then surely, we will be counted among the victorious.

“As the new year approaches, may your life be filled with lots of celebrations as well as happiness.”

In his sermon, Pastor Bolaji Idowu who is Lead Pastor at Harvesters International Christian Centre, Lagos, urged the guests to always understand and thank God for His mercies upon them as thanksgiving is the best way to appreciate God.

Earlier welcoming the guests, Patron of this year’s celebration, Hon. Temitope Adewale, said the thanksgiving service is an opportunity to thank God for His uncommon favour upon the House in 2022.