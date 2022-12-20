The industrialised world and us…

Fred Chukwuelobe

I didn’t go to work today, and I have spent almost the whole day sleeping, eating, and watching television.

Since my friend, Okey, drew my attention to YouTube and asked me to stop wasting money on the boring DrySeasonTelevision, popularly known as DSTv, I spend time once I’m idle watching whatever fancies me.

Today, I watched aircraft manufacturing processes and my attention was on Airbus factories in Toulouse, France, and others across Europe, where the famous and popular Airbus aircraft series are manufactured under the EADS consortium.

Talk about A320, A330, A350, A380 (the largest passenger aircraft capable of carrying up to 800 passengers, and a rival to Americas Boeing 747), etc.

Being the major rival to Boeing, the Airbus process is as complicated and as technologically advanced as their American competitors, makers of the Boeing 737, Boeing 757, Boeing 747, Boeing 787 (Dreamliner) and the more popular Boeing 777 (the triple seven series), among others.

I can’t tell you how mesmerised I am watching the processes that lead to the aircraft we fly in. It is beyond belief. The technological ingenuity, the attention to detail, the wires, construction, fixing, and all that are required to build an aircraft are beyond this world.

I have been thinking about the industry, those employed in it, their work ethics, their perfection, and the final product, which is the aircraft we see in the skies, fly in and enjoy. I am constantly in awe of the technology and those behind it.

I think we need to spend more time watching these industries to ask questions about our backwardness as a people.

To think that we couldn’t manage factories where Completely Knocked Down Parts (CKDPs) are assembled makes me more sad. To think that we couldn’t use our petrodollar to complete Ajaokuta Steel industry after dumping billions of USD in it makes me weak.

To think Nigeria is one of the few countries in the world without a national carrier should shame us.

We used to have Volkswagen in Lagos, Peugeot Automobile Nigeria (PAN) in Kaduna, and the Anambra Motor Manufacturing Company (ANAMMCO), in Enugu, all of which have been run down and turned into mere carcases of sorts, and you wonder what type of human beings we are.

Imagine if these Assembly plants were fully functional! Jobs, foreign exchange savings, newer and cheaper cars, etc.

But we spend more time going to mosques, churches, holding religious crusades of all manner, fasting, praying, speaking in tongues, seeing prophesies, building prayer warriors, then preaching about end times. I told my friend that, rather than attend the yearly EXPERIENCE, I’d travel to Toulouse to watch planes being built.

You will say ‘what has religion got to do with it’? A lot. Quite a lot. Our prayers and religiosity cannot lead us to manufacture common toothpicks; we import them.

Our pastorprenuers compete in who will own more private jets built by those who brought religion to us.

Our pastors enjoy scamongering gullible followers into parting with their money to enable them live lives of opulence. ‘He was called when he was eight years’; ‘he was anointed’; ‘he has gift of prophesy’. Pray, who has gift of this ingenuity? None!

We compete in building BIG, BIG church auditoriums, cause traffic gridlock with our religious programmes where testimonies are given and prosperity preached. Yet, our society goes backwards as the years go by.

Imagine if we have these industries and more!

Just imagine that.

Back to my television.

* Fred Chukwulobe is a journalist and public affairs analyst