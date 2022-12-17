Buhari, the ultimate champion of SDGs, says Orelope – Adefulire

Saturday, December 17, 2022 6:49 pm


Princess Orelope- Adefulire and President Buhari

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Sustainable Development Goals, Princess Adejoke Orelope –Adefulire has described President Muhammadu Buhari as a forthright leader with passion and genuine love for the people.

Princess Orelope- Adefulire said this in a statement of congratulations to President Buhari on his 80th birthday.

The SDGs boss noted that the President has demonstrated his genuine love for the downtrodden and the vulnerable since his election in 2015 through his various programmes, policies, initiatives and investments in infrastructure across the country.

 “Under him, Nigeria is implementing the biggest social investment scheme in Africa. President Buhari is the President that signed the Disability Act into law and he also makes it operational through the establishment of the Disability Commission.

“His administration is implementing many schemes and initiatives designed to empower Nigerian youths and in line with this desire to see 100 million Nigerians lifted out of poverty in 10 years. All these are also in tune with goals and targets of the 2023 Agenda, Orelope Adefulire said.

“Without his support, we could not have recorded such achievements. On this 80th birthday therefore, I hailed this forthright, selfless and honest leader who has demonstrated that he is the ultimate champion of SDGs in Nigeria.

She commended the President for the firm support to her and her office in the implementation of SDGs in Nigeria, especially, the interventions on health, education and empowerment related goals that are already having positive impacts on lives across Nigeria.

 “Congratulations, Mr. President and here is wishing you more years in peace, good health and wisdom,” Orelope-Adefulire said.

