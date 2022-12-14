I’ll secure Nigeria, save it from collapse – Peter Obi

By Richard Elesho

The Labour Party, LP, Presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi has promised to end insecurity and hunger and revive the economy if Nigerians elect him in next year’s Presidential poll, vowing to resuscitate the moribund Ajaokuta Steel project as a vehicle for job creation.

Obi, who gave the promise in Lokoja on Tuesday during his presidential rally, expressed optimism that a functional steel project would bring about the employment of millions of unemployed youths and check crime and economic prosperity.

Obi promised that his administration would secure the country from criminals, save it from collapse and unite its citizens to return it to one family as it was known, years back.

According to Obi, a Labour Party Government will ensure that the rule of law and human rights are rooted firmly, a development where nobody will be oppressed.

The LP candidate promised that his Government would synergise with state governments to clear arrears of their minimum wage and other emoluments to boost their morale and increase productivity.

Obi described Kogi State as a geo-political entity that could feed itself, process its agricultural produce for export, reduce poverty to the barest minimum and propel the state to a level of prosperity.

He reiterated his commitment to change Nigeria from a consumption to a production nation if voted.

In his remarks, Obi’s Running Mate, Sen. Ahmed Datti, urged the electorate to collect their Permanent Voter’s Card, PVC and vote for the Labour Party, assuring them “it is only the party that can change the narrative, characterised poverty, hunger, poverty among others negative developments in the country.

He said:”Keep our words, hold us responsible for our action, if voted into power next year and fail.

“We will move the country out of poverty to wealth, stop the killing and start the healing, Nigerians should trust us with their votes, ” he said.

National Chairman of the party, Barr. julius Agure, also advised electorates to vote for the party, assuring them that” LP is what Nigeria needs to solve her numerous social, economic and political problems.”

The rally was attended by party members and supporters from the 21 Local Government Areas of the State.