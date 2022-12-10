“All I do is chop life” says D’banj, denies involvement in fraud

By Nehru Odeh

Pop star Oladapo Oyebanjo, better known as D’banj, has denied his alleged involvement in fraud, saying, “All I do is chop life.”

D’banj broke his silence shortly after his release from the custody of the Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offences Commission, ICPC, on Friday on self recognition.

He took to his Instagram page to deny his involvement with fraud associated with the N-Power programme.

He wrote; “Global thank you to the world. I was invited on an ongoing investigation in ICPC. I have assisted the commission with all I know and I am confident in their capacity to unravel the truth. I have no business with fraud, all I do is chop life. I was released on self-recognition because nothing was seen or found on me. God bless you all my people.”

Recall that D’banj had been in the custody of the ICPC. He was arrested and detained according to the ICPC for alledgely colluding with some government officials to fraudulently enrich himself by introducing ghost beneficiaries into the payroll of the scheme.

The stipend paid to those beneficiaries were then paid to accounts that have now allegedly been linked to the pop star.

ICPC spokesperson, Mrs Azuka Ogugua said on Wednesday while confirming the arrest of the pop star that in line with it’s mandate, the Commission had received numerous petitions on the diversion of N-Power funds running into billions of naira following the approval and release of such funds to the beneficiaries by the Federal Government.