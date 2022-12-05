How I’ll tackle insecurity, unemployment, hunger, others – Peter Obi

Mr Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of Labour Party (LP), and his vice presidential candidate, Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed, have released a 62-page campaign manifesto for his 2023 presidential contest. It is entitled ‘Our Pact With Nigerians: Creating A New Nigeria.’

Obi hinged his intervention on seven key areas: security, production, institutional reforms, industrial revolution, infrastructural development, human capital development and a dynamict foreign policy.

On security, Obi pledged to “secure and unite our dear nation, and manage our diversity such that no one is left behind in Nigeria.

“Move Nigeria from consumption to production and embark on comprehensive legal and institutional reforms and practicable restructuring measures, to fight corruption; ensure the enthronement of the rule of law, and decisively tackle all forms of corruption.”

Moreover, he vowed to “prioritise Human Capital Development through robust investments in STEM education, health, and infrastructural development, with emphasis on wealth creation, distribution and sustainable development.

“Improve access to finance, particularly to MSMEs, youths and women, to significantly reduce unemployment and insecurity.

“Ensure that in policy and practice, governance will be made more inclusive, cost-effective, transformative, and less transactional. No more sharing of the national wealth by a few,” among other promises.

He went further that his government would “ensure that our diversity will be leveraged to give women and youths, the aged and persons with disabilities, an unfettered voice in governance, and a renewed sense of patriotism and faith in Nigeria.

“Our vision” as he put it, “is a secure, united and prosperous Nigeria that works for everyone and that realizes the hope of black people of the world as a city on the hill

“We will run a government of national unity, bringing together for the task at hand, all competent, honest, and diligent Nigerians, irrespective of their political affiliations.

“The new Nigeria we build will be truly ‘one nation bound in freedom, peace and unity” where “peace and justice shall reign.”

He added: “The new Nigeria that we will build is a society where political power will no longer be used to serve the interest of the ruling class and subject the people to chronic poverty and deprivation.