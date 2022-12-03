How the crimes I committed in the past still affect me – Anthony Joshua

By Nehru Odeh

Heavyweight boxer Anthony Joshua has revealed that the crimes he committed in the past are still affecting him.

Joshua made this revelation in a series of videos he shared on his Snapchat, as he recounted his experience at an American airport.

According to Joshua, he is still suffering from his past misdeeds because any time he enters the US, they call him for questioning. He then uses the opportunity to advise his fans to stay clean and stay out of trouble.

He said, “You can’t run away from your past, every time I step into the US, they call me into the US customs or border protection. Luckily, some things on my criminal record aren’t too severe and they don’t stop me from actually entering the US.

“But every time I enter the US, they call me in for questioning and it’s tedious and it’s time-consuming. So young kids I’m just saying, while you may be coming up, whatever you may be doing, even if it’s getting into a fight outside the club because you’re drunk.

“Anything on your criminal record can cause you problem when trying to travel to the USA, so keep your record clean. Stay clean, stay out of trouble.”