Football legend Pele receiving ‘end-of-life’ care

By Nehru Odeh

Reports say football legend Pele, who is receiving treatment for bowel cancer at the Albert Einstein Hospital in Sao Paulo, Brazil, has been moved into a ‘end-of-life’ care ward, receiving palliative care to relieve pain. He is reportedly not responding to chemotherapy in his fight against the disease.

This latest development contradicts earlier reports on Thursday, which said the three-time World Cup winner was in a stable condition , as his daughter Kely played down the severity of his condition. Pele was admitted last Tuesday suffering from general sweeling and heart failure.

However, a report by Folha de Sao Paulo on Saturday, said Pele isn’t responding any longer to the chemotherapy treatment he has been undergoing since last September to treat his bowel cancer.

They said he is now in palliative care and won’t be subjected to invasive tests or treatment. Palliative care is for patients with potentially life-threatening diseases or conditions and end-of-life care. Pele – whose full name is Edson Arantes do Nascimento – is regarded by many as the greatest footballer of all time. He won three World Cups with Brazil in 1958, 1962 and 1970, and scored 643 goals in 659 official matches for the Brazilian club Santos. He scored 77 times in 92 games for his country’s national team. On Friday, the Albert Einstein Hospital released a statement saying Pele had been diagnosed with a ‘respiratory infection’ that was being treated with antibiotics.

The update said the former player is expected to remain in hospital for continued treatment in the coming days but said his condition was ‘stable’.

In a post on Pele’s Instagram account on Friday, he responded to a ‘Get well soon’ message that was projected onto a building in Qatar, where the World Cup is taking place.

He wrote: ‘Friends, I am at the hospital making my monthly visit. It’s always nice to receive positive messages like this. Thanks to Qatar for this tribute, and to everyone who sends me good vibes.’