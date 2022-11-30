Ondo NSCDC Inugurates Female Squad

By Daniels Ekugo

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Ondo State Command inaugurated her Special Female Squad on November 30th , 2021.

The specially trained female combatant officers were commissioned to protect and safeguard schools in Ondo State in line with the vision of the Commandant General, Ahmed Abubakar Audi PhD mni OFR under the safe school initiative of the Corps.

It would be recall that the nation has had a fair share of Kidnapping and abduction of School Children overtime and to curb the menace the CG came up with a robust scheme under the Safe School Initiative. Thus, the commissioning of an all female Squad saddled with the responsibility of carrying out sensitization and awareness campaign on security and protection of School Children. Combat all forms of threat and external aggressions, ensure a serene and secure school environment amongst others.

In an attempt to proactively protect Nigeria’s educational institutions, the Corps has trained its Specialized female Squad Unit on sustainable measures and strategies, to be used in protecting schools nationwide, thereby curtailing security threats.

To kick start their assignment in the State, the Squad paid a courtesy visit to the Secretary of State to the Government of Ondo State, Princess Oladunni Odu.

The Ondo State Government was acquainted with the Standard Operating Procedure of the Special Female Squad and the readiness to forestall all Security breaches in Schools across the State.

In her words, the Female Squad Commander in the State, SC Livina Obijekwu said, ” We have carried out security assessment of schools in Ondo State and identified that some schools have a secured environment with perimeter fencing while some have non at all. It will be practically impossible to man each school. We have therefore mapped out strategies in policing these schools using a non-kinetic and security awareness campaign approach.”

On a courtesy visit to the First Lady of Ondo State, Arabirin Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, the wife of the Governor who was impressed by the exploits of the Female Squad promised to support the Squad in their quest to keep the school children safe and to also facilitate their mobility.

Within a year of its operation, the Female Strike Force has been able to accomplish the following operational exploits amongst others in the State; regular participation in show of force around Akure metropolis, courtesy visit to the Oba of Idanre and the sensitisation of the school community in Idanre, security operation during the Armed Forces Remembrance Day, Public sensitisation on safe school during the World Civil Defence Day, Security operations at Elizade University, Ilara Mokin.

Others are, security operations at Achievers University Owo, Security coverage of BEMORE Summer Boot Camp, Security awareness enlightenment at various worship centres across the State, Security Awareness enlightenment at various schools cutting across the 3 senatorial zones of the state and participation in the fight against Gender Based Violence.

In a recent training organized by the Corps for the Female Squad, the CG called on the Federal Government, State government, proprietors of Private school owners and all stakeholders in the educational sector , to give maximum support to the efforts of NSCDC for better security and protection of schools, students, teachers and workers nationwide.

While addressing the Female Squad on the occasion marking the One year commissioning; the Ondo State Commandant; Engr Olatudun Olayinka charged the personnel to keep the flag flying in the discharge of their duties.

” I charge you to put in more effort for to who much is given much more is expected; U must discharge your duties with utmost loyalty, sincerity, professionalism and respect for the fundamental human rights of the citizens. This is because the Nation at large is counting on us to do more in the Safeguarding of critical national assets and Infrastructures as well as protection of lives and property”.