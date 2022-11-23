Buhari unveils redesigned naira notes (Photos)

Buhari unveils redesigned naira notes (Photos)

Wednesday, November 23, 2022 11:33 am


President Buhari unveils new redesigned naira notes
By Ismaila Chafe

President Muhammadu Buhari unveiled the redesigned naira notes of N200, N500 and N1000 at the Council Chamber of the Presidential Villa Abuja on Wednesday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports the unveiling of the naira notes preceded the virtual meeting of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) with a number of cabinet members in attendance.
President Buhari unveils new redesigned naira notes
The unveiling of the new redesigned notes hitherto slated for Dec. 15 was brought forward to Wednesday by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

The Governor of the CBN, Godwin Emefiele, who announced the shifting of the date on Tuesday at a media briefing to mark the end of the 288th Monetary Policy Committee meeting and the last in 2022, urged those in possession of the old notes to hurriedly deposit them at the nearest bank branch.

This, he said, would enable them to beat the Jan. 31, 2023 deadline to dispose of the old notes.

President Buhari unveils new redesigned naira notes

President Buhari unveils new redesigned naira notes

President Buhari unveils new redesigned naira notes

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    5 hours ago

    World Cup Without Beer
    6 hours ago

    Wema Bank increases benefits on its Royal Kiddies Account for Children
    6 hours ago

     Lagos market leaders meet Sanwo-Olu, pledge support for APC
    6 hours ago

    Don’t give up on your dreams, Sanwo-Olu tells rescued street kids
    7 hours ago

    Rivers Govt.accuses APC of plans to cause Violence, breach of peace
    7 hours ago

    They are threatening to kill me for demanding for Ayu to resign for a Southerner -Wike
    21 hours ago

    Tinubu: I will recharge Lake Chad, continue exploration works in frontier basins
    23 hours ago

    ISSAN Advocates Safe Cyberspace, Holds National Conference