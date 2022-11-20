Allow Ekiti House of Assembly to Function

By Femi Falana

Last week, the members of the Ekiti State House of Assembly elected a new Speaker, Honourable Gboyega Aribisogan to replace Honourable Niyi Afuye who recently passed on. Even though the election of the new leaders of the House was adjudged fair and free the Ekiti State Police Command was reported to have sealed off the House of Assembly complex based on intelligence report that some disgruntled elements were planning to set it ablaze and attack the democratically elected leaders of the House.

We commend the Ekiti State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Moronkeji Adesina for foiling the dubious plan of the criminally minded elements. However, we call on the Police Chief to provide adequate security for the members of the House to discharge their constitutional duty of enacting laws for the State and attend to matters of urgent importance.

We are compelled to advise the Chief Security Officer of Ekiti State, Governor Biodun Oyebanji to take charge and ensure the immediate restoration of law and order in the House of Assembly to enable him to present the 2022 Appropriation Bill of the State.Otherwise, the passage of the Ekiti State 2022 will be unduly delayed to the detriment of the development of the State. We wish to warn the enemies of democracy in the State that if the contrived crisis is not resolved as soon as possible to allow the House to consider and pass the 2022 Budget the Ekiti State Government may not be able to function in line with the provisions of the Nigerian Constitution.

Femi Falana, SAN