South East businessmen donate N1b to support Tinubu -Uzodimma

Two thousand South eastern businessmen have contributed N1 billion to support the campaign of Asíwájú Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress.

Governor Hope Uzodimma made this known Thursday at the Town Hall meeting between Tinubu and business leaders in the region.

He said membership of the group was drawn from the five states of the region.

“I am happy to say our people are fully in support of our Presidential candidate who has come to share his vision and plan for Nigeria and South East today. To support this aspiration the sum of N1billion naira has been raised by 2000 business owners across the South East states,” said Governor Uzodimma.

A spokesman for the group Emeka Mgbudem said the group believes in Nigeria and is committed to peace.

He said members contributed N500,000 each because they believe in Tinubu, after reading his Action Plan for Nigeria.

He said where an Ibo man puts his money, he puts his heart.

He however asked Tinubu to remove the numerous checkpoints on the roads in the region and also build the roads linking the state capitals in the region.

Responding, Tinubu pledged to introduce technology in the clearing of goods at the ports that will render unnecessary the checkpoints on the roads.

He also promised to run a government where all Nigerians are treated equally.

Bayo Onanuga

Director, Media & Publicity

APC Presidential Campaign Council

Owerri, November 17, 2022