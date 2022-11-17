South East businessmen donate N1b to support Tinubu -Uzodimma

South East businessmen donate N1b to support Tinubu -Uzodimma

Thursday, November 17, 2022 9:55 pm


 

 

Asiwaju Bola Tinubu

Two thousand South eastern businessmen have contributed N1 billion to support the campaign of Asíwájú Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress.

Governor Hope Uzodimma made this known Thursday at the Town Hall meeting between Tinubu and business leaders in the region.

He said membership of the group was drawn from the five states of the region.

“I am happy to say our people are fully in support of our Presidential candidate who has come to share his vision and plan for Nigeria and South East today. To support this aspiration the sum of N1billion naira has been raised by 2000 business owners across the South East states,” said Governor Uzodimma.

A spokesman for the group Emeka Mgbudem said the group believes in Nigeria and is committed to peace.

He said members contributed N500,000 each because they believe in Tinubu, after reading his Action Plan for Nigeria.

He said where an Ibo man puts his money, he puts his heart.

He however asked Tinubu to remove the numerous checkpoints on the roads in the region and also build the roads linking the state capitals in the region.

Responding, Tinubu pledged to introduce technology in the clearing of goods at the ports that will render unnecessary the checkpoints on the roads.

He also promised to run a government where all Nigerians are treated equally.

Bayo Onanuga
Director, Media & Publicity
APC Presidential Campaign Council
Owerri, November 17, 2022

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    1 hour ago

    UI Commencement Speech: Every Challenge Holds an Opportunity to Prosper
    6 hours ago

    Owerri meeting: Tinubu promises Southeast massive development
    6 hours ago

    Anniversary of Brutality
    9 hours ago

    Wike invites members of G-5 PDP Governors to kick-off party  Mega Campaign rally
    Olusegun Obasanjo: Three of his staff abducted by gunmen in Abeokuta rescued by police 14 hours ago

    How I have survived diabetes for 40 years – Obasanjo
    14 hours ago

    Equity, fairness and justice must be the basis for reconciliation in PDP- Wike
    16 hours ago

    How I Will Fix Nigeria, Atiku Tells Nigerian Editors
    1 day ago

    Tribute: For Comrade Seinde Arigbede