GTCO Fashion Weekend Returns with a Bang After 2 Years

GTCO Fashion Weekend Returns with a Bang After 2 Years

Sunday, November 13, 2022 8:53 pm


A fashion stall at th GTCO Fashion weekend show. All photos by Ayodele Efunla

By Ayodele Efunla

Lights! Camera !!Action !!! The GTCO Fashion weekend returned with a bang after two years break. Fashionistas from all over the world gathered at the GTCenter, Plot 1 Water corporation road, Oniru, Lagos to have a memorable experience from 12 November to 13 November 2022.

The event included Masterclasses and a fashion presentation by Hue by Idera. The public was able to see various works of fashion designers from both home and abroad on the runway later in the evening.

Retail shops which specialize in different fashion items from wedding gowns to ready-to-wear clothes, make-ups, headgear, eyewear, and beads were on the ground to give the attendees a memorable and smooth shopping experience under one roof.

View more photos from the event, by Ayodele Efunla:

Ade Hassan, one of the facilitators

Fashion vendors at the event

Masterclass with Ade Hassan

Attendees at the GTCO fashion week

Mr Segun Agbaje, CEO GTCO

The GTCO fashion weekend show

 

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    1 hour ago

    Another Conversation Nigeriana
    5 hours ago

    An evening with Seinde Arogbofa and salute to Origunloye at 60
    5 hours ago

    Accountability, discipline, and regulations of a Senior Advocate of Nigeria
    7 hours ago

    Anambra Writers Set to Host 2022 Achebe Literary Festival, Memorial Lecture
    7 hours ago

    Ecobank Fintech Breakfast: Stakeholders Advocate Sound Corporate Governance, Scalable Proposal
    9 hours ago

    The Deplorable Ado-Akure Road
    9 hours ago

    Sanwo-olu and Greater Ajah
    9 hours ago

    Behind the secret marriage of Davido, Chioma