GTCO Fashion Weekend Returns with a Bang After 2 Years

By Ayodele Efunla

Lights! Camera !!Action !!! The GTCO Fashion weekend returned with a bang after two years break. Fashionistas from all over the world gathered at the GTCenter, Plot 1 Water corporation road, Oniru, Lagos to have a memorable experience from 12 November to 13 November 2022.

The event included Masterclasses and a fashion presentation by Hue by Idera. The public was able to see various works of fashion designers from both home and abroad on the runway later in the evening.

Retail shops which specialize in different fashion items from wedding gowns to ready-to-wear clothes, make-ups, headgear, eyewear, and beads were on the ground to give the attendees a memorable and smooth shopping experience under one roof.

View more photos from the event, by Ayodele Efunla: