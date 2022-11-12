Popular Nigerian writer Dilibe Onyeama dies at 71

Popular Nigerian writer Dilibe Onyeama dies at 71

Saturday, November 12, 2022 7:16 am


 

Dilibe Onyeama

 
              By Nehru Odeh
Dilibe Onyeama, Nigerian writer, publisher and author of the controversial novel, Nigger at Eton, is dead. He died on Thursday 10 November after suffering a fatal heart attack.
Onyeama, the son of Charles Onyeama, justice of the Supreme Court of Nigeria and judge at the international Court of Justice became the first black boy to be registered to attend Eton College on the day of his birth on 6 January 1951.
He later attended preparatory school at Grove Park in Sussex, before becoming a pupil at Eton in 1965, and leaving in 1969. On entering Eton, he became the second black boy ever to be a pupil at the prestigious school.
His novel, Nigger at Eton, which he wrote as a teenager, and published by Leslie Feewin Limited in 1972, is about his experiences of racist discrimination and bullying at the elite British boarding school.
The book resulted in his being banned from visiting the school by then-headmaster Michael McCrum.
The novel was later  republished by Penguin in 2022 with the title A Black Boy At Eton.
In 2020 the school’s present headmaster, Simon Henderson, offered Onyeama an apology for the treatment he had received.Onyeama said he would return to Eton to accept the apology as long as the costs of his trip were covered.
Onyeama’s books include Nigger at Eton ((republished as A Black Boy At Eton in 2020), Revenge Of The Medicine Man, Secret Society, Chief Onyeama; The Story of an African God, The Return: Homecoming of a Negro from Eton and Godfathers of Voodoo.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    3 hours ago

    An Open Letter to Momodu
    7 hours ago

    The Lagos-Ibadan Nightmare
    7 hours ago

     Lulu-Briggs Foundation Donates N60million Relief Items to Flood Victims in Rivers
    22 hours ago

    Mobilizing Citizens For Sustainable Democracy in Nigeria: The Power of Editors
    23 hours ago

    Okoh Gives Reasons For Zungeru Hydroelectric Power Roadshow
    1 day ago

    30 feared dead in Kogi accident
    1 day ago

    Eseyin to lead Accord Party’s presidential campaign
    1 day ago

    How doctors murdered my wife, baby – Johnny de Goodman