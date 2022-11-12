INEC denies issuing statement to investigate Tinubu

Today, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) disowned a trending statement in circulation that it is investigating the connection of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in alleged drug trafficking does not emanate from its office.

The statement which was allegedly signed by Festus Okoye, INEC’s National Commissioner and Chairman of the Information and Voter Education Committee had, as Daily Independent reported, said the electoral body is liaising with the Northern Illinois District Court to establish more facts on the case.

” Our attention has been drawn to the recently released certified true copy of an order of criminal forfeiture granted against Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, presidential flagbearer of the All Progressives Congress by the United States Court of Northern Illinois District dated 23rd July 1993″.

“We are currently liaising with the Northern Illinois District Court in order to establish more facts about the case before taking a decision” the letter reads.

When contacted by DAILY INDEPENDENT, Okoye denied issuing such a statement, saying it is the handiwork of a criminal enterprise.

” INEC did not issue any such statement. I just finished a meeting now and nothing like that was discussed. It is the handiwork of a criminal enterprise and we are investigating it” he said.