US Court Sentences Hushpuppi to 11 Years in prison

Ramon Abbas, Hushpuppi for style, a high flier Nigerian socialite and internet fraudster, has received his just desert. The United States Central District Court in California has sentenced him to 11 years in jail.

He is to spend nine years in prison, however, because the two years he had been in prison when his case was on, will be deducted.

In June 2020 he was arrested in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates, over an extensive fraud scheme.

Below is the story TheNEWS wrote on him in August 8, 2021, revealing a blow-by-blow account of how he landed in the US slammer!

Hushpuppi, the Flamboyant Fraudster

Ramon Igbalode Abbas, alias Hushpuppi, achieves his life ambition of making it big. The only trouble is that he lands in police net for alleged wire crimes. We first published this story here on 20 September 2020. His connection with the suspended DCP Abba Kyari necessitates this revisit

By Ayorinde Oluokun

In one of his most popular photographs, Ramon Igbalode Abbas, otherwise known as “Hushpuppi” and “The Billionaire Gucci Master,” was pictured sitting in a private jet, reading a copy of Forbes, a global magazine with focus on business, entrepreneurship, leadership, and lifestyle. Before he was arrested by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, FBI last year, Obinwanne Okeke, also known as Invictus, Hushpuppi’s compatriot, had been featured on the Forbes 30-under-30 cover of the magazine cover as one of the rising young business leaders in the Africa.

Perhaps, like Okeke, Hushpuppi. had hopes of also ‘scamming’ his way into gaining recognition of the publishers of the magazine. But instead, Hushpuppi landed in the custody of law enforcement agencies when he was arrested in a sting operation by security operatives in Dubai, United Arab Emirate on 10 June 2020.

He was arrested alongside 12 others as part of an investigation into money-laundering, cyber fraud, hacking and scamming targeted at companies and individuals in an operation, codenamed Fox Hunt 2, coordinated by the FBI, Interpol and Dubai police.

According to Dubai Police, about $40m in cash, 13 luxury cars worth $6.8m, 21 computers, 47 smartphones and the addresses of nearly two million alleged victims were recovered from the residence of Hushpuppi and his accomplices during the overnight raid which came after months of investigation into the group’s activities.

From the Slum of Lagos To Luxurious Life of Dubai.

