Sterling Bank dominates CIBN awardees list

Sterling Bank Plc, recently named “The Overall Best Place To Work (Large Corporates)” in Nigeria by the Great Place to Work (GPTW) Institute for 2020 and 2021, has emerged the most awarded financial institution on the awardees list at the recently held 2022 Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN) Fellowship Investiture.

At the event, more than 20 senior executives of Sterling Bank were among the 389 members inducted as Honorary Fellows, Honorary Senior Members, and Elected Members of the institute.

The annual fellowship investiture, organized with the theme: Bridging the Infrastructural Deficit: The Role of Financial Institutions, is a statutory event to honor deserving members who have distinguished themselves and made notable contributions to the institute, their respective organizations, and the economy. Mr. Opuiyo Oforiokuma, a Senior Partner with Africa50 Infrastructure Acceleration Fund, delivered the keynote address at the event.

In the Honorary Senior Membership category, 15 senior executives of Sterling made the list among the 244 total members that were inducted while 4 senior executives of the bank, out of the overall 48, made the list in the elected membership category.

The elected membership is for professional bankers who successfully completed exams and have recently been elected to become fellows following their conferment with an MBA and Associateship of CIBN as well as an Associateship of the Chartered Institute of Bankers, Scotland.

Reacting to the development, the Chief Human Resources Officer of Sterling Bank, Ms. Temi Dalley said the bank’s dominance at the events is a validation of the bank’s emergence as a top destination for talents in Nigeria.

Some of Sterling’s recent Human Capital Management victories include, “HR Best Practices Award (Banking Sector) 2022, and Overall HR Best Practices Award 2021 both from the Chartered Institute of Personnel Management (CIPM), Best In Leadership Effectiveness, and The Victor Ligbago Award for Best Place To Work For Millennials 2021, both awarded by the Great Place To Work (GPTW) Institute, Best Work-Life Harmony Award 2022, and Employer of Choice Award 2021 (Over 100 Employees Category) both as awarded by HR People Magazine, amongst many other victories in recent years.

She said, “Sterling Bank is a ‘talent magnet’ organization because it is committed to creating a workplace that empowers talents to do their best work and become the best version of themselves.”

She said there has been a whole lot of transformation in the institution as a great place to work, adding that some of the changes can be seen in the introduction of initiatives like paternity leave, flexible working hours, mental health breaks, bespoke training plans, and other initiatives that have endeared the bank to diverse talents.

Dalley said the bank is now able to attract and retain highly upwardly mobile talents and compete with top tier tech firms like Google, Meta, PayPal, and other Fintech companies.