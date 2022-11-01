Oluwole Sanni dragged to court over unpaid loan

By Akin Kuponiyi

In a bid to recover an alleged debt of N68.1 million, Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) has dragged Mojibola Oluwole Sanni before a Federal high court in Lagos

Mojibola Oluwole Sanni was a former adviser to a past Governor of Ogun state on Economic Planning and Development,

Joined as a co-defendant in a debt recovery suit is a limited liability company Green Courts Limited.

In a statement of claim filed before the court by an Ibadan-based legal practitioner, Barrister Oluwole Olukole on behalf of AMCON, the debt recovery agency alleged thus:

Green courts Limited is a company in brand marketing and distribution, with an office at 33 Issa Williams Street, Oke Arin Lagos, whilst Mojibola Oluwole Sanni is the Managing Director and alter ego of the company. He is also the sole signatory to the accounts of the company

The Green Courts company was a customer of defunct Intercontinental Bank Plc and operated accounts with the bank at the Oke Arin branch, Lagos.

Sometime in 2002 and 2003, the company through the 2- defendant applied for several credit facilities of =N=1,000,000, = N=1,500,000 and later =N=2,500,000 from Intercontinental Bank Plc to finance the working capital requirements of their businesses.

Consequently, Intercontinental Bank Plc offered the defendants the aforesaid credit facilities.

The first three facilities were granted for 30 days while the last was for 45 days.