Tinubu set to present Action Plan to private sector leaders in Lagos

Monday, October 31, 2022 1:21 am


Asiwaju Bola Tinubu

All Progressives Congress Presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, will on Tuesday in Lagos meet with the business and the organised private sector leaders.

The meeting with the business leaders and captains of industry will hold at the Eko Hotel and Suites from 12noon. It will afford the economic players and thought leaders in the private sector to interact with the APC candidate and interrogate his Action Plan for Nigeria.

President Muhammadu Buhari on October 21, 2022 unveiled Tinubu-Shettima policy document christened ‘Action Plan for a Better Nigeria’. The document has enjoyed positive reviews across various segments of the economy since it was launched.

Secretary of APC Presidential Campaign Council, Hon. James Faleke said the town hall session was convened to allow Asiwaju Tinubu share his vision for a better Nigeria with various actors in the economy and allow for critical examination of the policy options contained in the Action Plan.

“Asiwaju Tinubu has a very rich private sector background and experience. He has abiding faith in private enterprise and its fundamental role in national development and economic growth. The private sector needs power, predictability and consistency in policy to drive investment and boost national productivity.

“The dialogue will enable Business Leaders to also share their insights and concerns with our Presidential candidate. The town hall will be a great avenue to sell Asiwaju’s vision for Nigeria,” Faleke said.

Bayo Onanuga
Director, Media & Publicity
APC Presidential Campaign Council
October 30, 2022

