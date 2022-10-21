 Wemabod at 60: Its Growth to Real Estate Octopus

By Nehru Odeh

Wemabod Limited, a household name in Nigeria, is on a roll. When it was inherited from the original company, Namani Estates, in October 1962 it started small, with only eight properties.

However, 60 years on, it has grown its portfolio to include several commercial, industrial and multi-talented residential properties, including high-rise structures in Lagos and Ibadan.

It has become a foremost real estate company delivering excellent real estate solutions to Nigerians across generations.

And just as the Chairman, Wemabod Limited, Otunba Oluseyi Oduntan said it has become the numero uno of real estate business in Nigeria.

It is indeed for this reason that the management of the property development and management company deemed it worthwhile to celebrate its 60th anniversary between 17 October and 3 November in Lagos.

In a chat with newsmen at the launch of the 60th anniversary at the Ikoyi Club in Lagos on Monday 17 October, Mr Yemi Ejidiran , Managing Director/CEO of Wemabod Limited said “the company which has emerged as one of the longest standing and real estate solution providers over the last 60 years is set to raise its glass on this momentous Diamond Jubilee celebrations.

“Wemabod Limited has evolved to provide an integrated one-stop shop real estate solution in a bid to meet up with the demands of the Nigerian real estate and other investors from the diaspora,” Ejidiran said.

“Notable among Wemabod Limited’s commercial properties, Ejidiran maintained, “are Western House, Investment House, Unity House, Banuso House and Awolowo House located on Broad Street and Marina on Lagos Island as well as Ikeja.

“Other holdings/property developments include sizable residential real estate assets such as Wemabod Towers – 2/4 Mosley Road Ikoyi, Odu’a House on 18c Lugard Avenue, 37 Ikoyi Crescent, Wemabod Estates in Ikeja, Lagos State and Ibafo in Ogun State.

However, the ongoing 60th anniversary celebrated was kick-started with a tennis tournament which is being held at the Tennis Section of the prestigious Ikoyi Club 1938 between 17 and 22 October. The tournament, which is in conjunction with Ikoyi Club 1938, is proudly sponsored by Wemabod Limited.

A jumat service will be held to commemorate the anniversary at the Lagos Central Mosque, located on 46 Nnamdi Azikiwe Street Lagos Island on Friday 21 October, 2022; while a thanksgiving service will also be held at the Archbishop Vining Memorial Church Cathedral on Sunday 23 October.

There will also be groundbreaking ceremonies of the new 5000 sq/m GLA Retail Development project on 29 October. While the commissioning of units of the newly completed luxury residential development at Ikoyi Crescent, Ikoyi will take place on 31 October.

The grand finale of the anniversary celebration will be held with a symposium as well as Wemabod Award and Gala Night on 3 November at the Lagos Airport Hotel, Ikeja, Lagos.

Wemabod is a wholly owned subsidiary of Odu’a Investment Company Limited and was incorporated under the name, Nabani Estates Limited, on 20 September 1962. It was formerly owned by the defunct National Bank of Nigeria Limited.

However, in October 1962 National Bank of Nigeria Limited sold its shareholdings for £1,231.000 to the defunct Western Nigeria Marketing Board in Ibadan and the name of the company was thereafter changed from Nabani Estates Limited to Wemabod Estates Limited and then recently to Wemabod Limited.