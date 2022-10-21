I’m not born again, I don’t forgive or turn other cheek – Wike

Okafor Ofiebor /Port Harcourt

Gov Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has stated that he is not a born-again Christian and would trample and retaliate on those who attack him.

The governor said this amid the ongoing crisis in the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

He spoke during the birthday celebration of his Abia State counterpart, Okezie Ikpeazu.

Wike describing Ikpeazu as a quiet man who observes the Bible verse that when “they slap you, turn the other cheek”, the governor said he would retaliate rather than turn the other cheek if anybody slapped him.

According to Wike, he would blow off the head of anybody who slaps him.

He said: “Ikpeazu is a quiet man and a born-again Christian; I’m not a born-again Christian. I’m a Christian but not a born-again Christian.

“I told Ikpeazu; they said if they slap you turn the other side, but me, if you slap me here; I don’t know if I would survive the other side. So, I will blow your head off.”

Wike has been aggrieved with the PDP leadership following Atiku Abubakar’s emergence as the party’s presidential candidate.

With Atiku being PDP’s presidential candidate, Wike had called on the party’s National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu to resign.

The governor argued that a particular region should not provide PDP’s presidential candidate and the National Chairman.

To this end, Wike, Ikpeazu, Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State, and Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State have been pushing for Ayu’s removal.