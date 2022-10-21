Apostle Suleman: How I was attacked by gunmen

Jethro Ibileke/Benin

Controversial Edo, Auchi based cleric, Apostle Johnson Suleman has narrated how he survived attacked by yet to be identified gunmen who nevertheless succeeded in killing four policemen and four other persons in his convoy on Friday.

Reports indicated that Suleman was attacked along Auchi-Warake road, close to Auchi, where the headquarters of his church is located.

Besides the four police operatives who were security details, the two other victims were said to be a yet-to-be-identified lady and the driver of one of the vehicles in the convoy.

Some reports indicated that men of the Vigilante group at Ivbiaro, in Owan East Local Government of the state apprehended the gunmen after the attack and lynched one of them.

However, this has not been confirmed.

Yet, another unconfirmed report indicated that the hoodlums “have been apprehended by men of the Nigerian Army”, who allegedly chased after them immediately they got wind of the attack.

The rumour claimed the suspects were taken to the Auchi Police Area Command after their arrest.

However, these claims have not been confirmed at at the time of writing this story.

However, Suleman, confirmed the attack on his convoy, describing it as an ‘assassination attempt.’

The Cleric said the gunmen who waylaid his convoy shot at him directly to kill him in a video he released to confirm the attack.

He said his saving grace was the bullet proof vehicle he was riding in.

Suleman added that the bullet proof vehicle has the marks of the multiple bullets shot at him.

As at the time of filling this report, the Edo State Police Command spokesman, SP Chidi Nwabuzor could not pick calls made to him for confirmation, as he kept cutting the call.