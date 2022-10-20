FUTA Students Begin Lectures on Monday, October 24,2022

The Senate of the Federal University of Technology Akure FUTA has approved a revised academic calendar for the continuation of the 2020/2021 Academic Session.

According to a statement signed by Richard A. Arifalo, Registrar, lectures leading to the completion of the First Semester resume on Monday October 24 while students are expected on campus from Sunday October 23,2022.

The approval was given at a Special Meeting of the Senate held on Wednesday October 19,2022

We wish all students safe trip back to campus .

Full Details:

MODIFIED ACADEMIC CALENDAR FOR UNDERGRADUATE STUDENTS – 2020/2021SESSION

COMPLETION OF FIRST SEMESTER 2020/2021 ACADEMIC SESSION

Sunday, 23rd October, 2022 – Arrival of all Students

Monday, 24th October, 2022 – Lectures Resume

Saturday, 29th October, 2022- Lectures End for all Students

Monday, 31st October to Saturday, 5th November, 2022 – Lecture Free Week

Monday, 7th November, 2022 -First Semester Examinations Commence

Saturday, 26th November, 2022 -First Semester Examinations End

TOTAL 5 WEEKS

SECOND SEMESTER 2020/2021 ACADEMIC SESSION

Monday, 28th November, 2022 -Registration Portal Opens

Monday, 5th December, 2022 -Registration Continues & Lectures Commence

Monday, 12th December, 2022 – Late Registration Commences

Monday, 19th December, 2022 -Late Registration Ends

Friday, 23rd Dec, 2022 to Monday, 2nd Jan., 2023 – Christmas/New Year Break/mid Semester Break

Tuesday, 3rd January, 2023 – Lectures Resume

Saturday 4th March, 2023 – Lectures End

Monday, 6th March to Sat. 11th March, 2023 – Lectures Free Week

Monday, 13th March, 2023 – Second Semester Examination Commence

Saturday, 25th March, 2023 – Second Semester Examination End

Summary

12 Weeks of Lectures (Including) 2 weeks for Registration;)

l week dedicated to Registration: 1 Lecture-free week; 2 weeks of Examinations