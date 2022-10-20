FUTA Students Begin Lectures on Monday, October 24,2022

Thursday, October 20, 2022 11:01 am
The Senate of the Federal University of Technology Akure FUTA has approved a revised academic calendar for the continuation of the 2020/2021 Academic Session.
According to a statement signed by Richard A. Arifalo, Registrar, lectures leading to the completion of the First Semester resume on Monday October 24 while students are expected on campus from Sunday October 23,2022.
The approval was given at a Special Meeting of the Senate held on Wednesday October 19,2022
We wish all students safe trip back to campus .
Full Details:
MODIFIED ACADEMIC CALENDAR FOR UNDERGRADUATE STUDENTS – 2020/2021SESSION
COMPLETION OF FIRST SEMESTER 2020/2021 ACADEMIC SESSION
Sunday, 23rd October, 2022 – Arrival of all Students
Monday, 24th October, 2022 – Lectures Resume
Saturday, 29th October, 2022- Lectures End for all Students
Monday, 31st October to Saturday, 5th November, 2022 – Lecture Free Week
Monday, 7th November, 2022 -First Semester Examinations Commence
Saturday, 26th November, 2022 -First Semester Examinations End
TOTAL 5 WEEKS
SECOND SEMESTER 2020/2021 ACADEMIC SESSION
Monday, 28th November, 2022 -Registration Portal Opens
Monday, 5th December, 2022 -Registration Continues & Lectures Commence
Monday, 12th December, 2022 – Late Registration Commences
Monday, 19th December, 2022 -Late Registration Ends
Friday, 23rd Dec, 2022 to Monday, 2nd Jan., 2023 – Christmas/New Year Break/mid Semester Break
Tuesday, 3rd January, 2023 – Lectures Resume
Saturday 4th March, 2023 – Lectures End
Monday, 6th March to Sat. 11th March, 2023 – Lectures Free Week
Monday, 13th March, 2023 – Second Semester Examination Commence
Saturday, 25th March, 2023 – Second Semester Examination End
Summary
12 Weeks of Lectures (Including) 2 weeks for Registration;)
l week dedicated to Registration: 1 Lecture-free week; 2 weeks of Examinations
