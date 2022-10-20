FUTA Students Begin Lectures on Monday, October 24,2022

FUTA Students Begin Lectures on Monday, October 24,2022

Thursday, October 20, 2022 11:01 am


Federal University of Technology, Akure

The Senate of the Federal University of Technology Akure FUTA has approved a revised academic calendar for the continuation of the 2020/2021 Academic Session.

According to a statement signed by Richard A. Arifalo, Registrar, lectures leading to the completion of the First Semester resume on Monday October 24 while students are expected on campus from Sunday October 23,2022.

The approval was given at a Special Meeting of the Senate held on Wednesday October 19,2022
We wish all students safe trip back to campus .

 

Full Details:

MODIFIED ACADEMIC CALENDAR FOR UNDERGRADUATE STUDENTS – 2020/2021SESSION

COMPLETION OF FIRST SEMESTER 2020/2021 ACADEMIC SESSION

Sunday, 23rd October, 2022 – Arrival of all Students
Monday, 24th October, 2022 – Lectures Resume
Saturday, 29th October, 2022- Lectures End for all Students

Monday, 31st October to Saturday, 5th November, 2022 – Lecture Free Week
Monday, 7th November, 2022 -First Semester Examinations Commence
Saturday, 26th November, 2022 -First Semester Examinations End
TOTAL 5 WEEKS

SECOND SEMESTER 2020/2021 ACADEMIC SESSION

Monday, 28th November, 2022 -Registration Portal Opens
Monday, 5th December, 2022 -Registration Continues & Lectures Commence
Monday, 12th December, 2022 – Late Registration Commences
Monday, 19th December, 2022 -Late Registration Ends
Friday, 23rd Dec, 2022 to Monday, 2nd Jan., 2023 – Christmas/New Year Break/mid Semester Break
Tuesday, 3rd January, 2023 – Lectures Resume
Saturday 4th March, 2023 – Lectures End
Monday, 6th March to Sat. 11th March, 2023 – Lectures Free Week
Monday, 13th March, 2023 – Second Semester Examination Commence
Saturday, 25th March, 2023 – Second Semester Examination End

Summary
12 Weeks of Lectures (Including) 2 weeks for Registration;)
l week dedicated to Registration: 1 Lecture-free week; 2 weeks of Examinations

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    10 mins ago

    Ibeju Lekki International Airport is a Real Estate Opportunity – Gasvine Boss
    Former Attorney-General of Lagos State, Olasupo Shasore: Docked on a four-count charge bordering on money laundering to the tune of $100, 000(One Hundred Thousand Dollars 1 hour ago

    Ex-Lagos Attorney-General, Shasore docked for alleged $100,000 fraud
    UK Prime Minister Liz Truss 2 hours ago

    Liz Truss announces resignation as British prime minister
    3 hours ago

    Union Bank and MobiHealth International Announce Partnership
    5 hours ago

    Stefan Dercon, ‘Elite Bargain’: Can the Nigerian Ruling Class Be Born Again?
    7 hours ago

    Amaechi, Rivers APC, welcome Wike’s Presidential Award
    Lagos-Ibadan Expressway 19 hours ago

    Why Lagos-Ibadan expressway is suffering delay – Fashola
    20 hours ago

    Ekiti Assembly Speaker, Afuye dies of cardiac arrest at 66