Group Endorses Dapo Abiodun For Second Term

A group consisting of indigenes of Ogun State in the Diaspora, the Ogun State Diasporans, has endorsed Prince Dapo Abiodun for re-election as the governor of the state in 2023.

The endorsement was contained in a communique issued from Vienna, Austria by the coordinator of the group, Engineer Oluyemi Ogundele.

The group asserted that, after a clinical observation of all the candidates contesting for the emposition, they came to the conclusion that it is only the incumbent that can take the state to the next level.

The Ogun State Diasporans therefore concluded that Prince Abiodun remained the best man for the job.

“We believe that his achievements so far can only be consolidated by another four years of governance. Continuity is the magic word,” Ogundele stated in the communique.

The group listed some of the achievements of Governor Abiodun to include the construction of the ultra-modern cargo airport, which the group as the first of its kind in Nigeria.

Other achievements, the group stated, are “the uncommon transformation of the state; massive infrastructural development; youth employments and turning the state into a major industrial hub.”

It said the governor has constructed affordable houses for the masses and also mentioned the encouragement and promotion of Public Private Partnership (PPP) by the incumbent government.

Engineer Ogundele promised that he and the entire members of the group would continue to support Governor Abiodun in the task of moving the state forward.

He said many other projects are already in the pipeline to assist the Prince Abiodun administration to achieve its desired developmental goals for the state.

On a personal note, Engineer Ogundele mentioned his pet project, the biannual Adire International Carnival, as part of his efforts to supports medium and low-scale industries in Ogun State.

He said, apart from promoting culture and tourism, the project, which is in support of local Adire production, also promotes commerce.

Ogundele mentioned his efforts at encouraging indigenes of the state in the Diaspora to come back home to invest and support the transformation agenda of the Prince Abiodun administration.

He also said he facilitated the building of an ultra-modern toilet facility built at the cost of N15.3 million and recently commissioned in the Ogere Remo Community by the David Alaba Foundation.