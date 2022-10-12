National Honours, a call to greater national service – Orelope-Adefulire

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Sustainable Development Goals, (SSAP-SDGs), Princess Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire has said the conferment of the national honour of the Officer of the Federal Republic, OFR on her is a call for more service to humanity.

Orelope-Adefulire was one of the distinguished Nigerians conferred with national award by President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday.

Speaking to journalists after she was conferred with the national award, the presidential aide who is also a former deputy governor of Lagos State said the award is a call for even greater commitment to efforts aimed at improving the welfare of vulnerable and the disadvantaged in the society.

“First, let me express my appreciation to the President for finding me worthy to be among those conferred with national honours today.

“But beyond the label, this award is another call on me and my office to intensify activities aimed at achieving the overall objective of the SDGs, which is ‘leave no one behind.’

“Already, we have delivered key interventions in health, education, empowerment, job creation that are already yielding expected dividends in terms of saving lives of our mothers and their children and enhancing the livelihoods and welfare of women, children and youths across the country.

Orelope-Adefulire added that her Office has also been working with and supporting sub-national governments in the bid to ensure Nigeria is not left behind in the race to achieve the SDGs.

“So, this award is another challenge for us to continue in this path and to even upscale our efforts in support of the plan of the President to leave a lasting legacy behind and improvements in the welfare and wellbeing of our people,” she said.