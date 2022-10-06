BREAKING: Bola Tinubu returns to Nigeria

Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who left Nigeria on 24 September returned to Nigeria today.

After he had an elaborate meetings on 22 September with members of the Pentecostal bishops’ forum in Abuja, he travelled out, a development that sent tongues wagging.

Earlier today, Lanre Isa-Onilu, a member of the media team of Tinubu campaign council, posted the following on social media to address those who wished Tinubu I’ll or dead!

“A man went round over 20 states over two months campaigning to be elected as the presidential flagbearer of his party. For over three months after the primary, he has been putting in average of 17 hours a day going round, making consultations, attending meetings, hosting visitors, and setting up structures in preparation for a 5-month long campaign.

No other candidate has been as active as he has been. He took about 10 days off and left for London. Neither videos nor photos could assuage your devilish thoughts. To you, a lost soul, he just must fall sick. It is your wish that he either falls sick or even dies. You claim to be either a muslim or a Christian; but you’ve given your soul to the devil.

Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, a man of destiny, will soon unveil his transformative manifesto. The campaign council will be inaugurared and he will lead the campaign. And he will be your next president(God willing).

For those asking where he is, you may proceed to the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, Abuja, to receive him now. May your conscience continue to turture you.”