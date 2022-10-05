Flood: Casualty figure rise to 6 in Kogi

Richard Elesho

The overflowing waters of Rivers Niger and Benue on Tuesday continued its devastation in Kogi State, with the death toll climbing to six. The latest casualty came from Ganaja, a suburb of Lokoja, the state capital,

According to reliable sources, the flooding in the State has claimed two more lives with the recovery of two bodies by divers in the Ganja area.

Our Correspondent recalls that the Chairman of Ibaji Local Government Area of the state, Williams Iko’ojo, had earlier disclosed in Onyedega, the headquarters of the local government council that the flood had claimed the life of a three-year-old boy and three others in the area.