Flood: Casualty figure rise to 6 in Kogi

Wednesday, October 5, 2022 8:40 am
Richard Elesho
The overflowing waters of Rivers Niger and Benue on Tuesday continued its devastation in Kogi State, with the death toll climbing to six. The latest casualty came from Ganaja, a suburb of Lokoja, the state capital,
According to reliable sources, the flooding in the State has claimed two more lives with the recovery of two bodies by divers in the Ganja area.
Our Correspondent recalls that the Chairman of Ibaji Local Government Area of the state, Williams Iko’ojo, had earlier disclosed in Onyedega, the headquarters of the local government council that the flood had claimed the life of a three-year-old boy and three others in the area.
It was gathered that the latest development happened on Monday when the boat they travelled with from Lokoja to Ajaokuta end of the road capsized.
Meanwhile, flood victims, most of who are squatting with friends and relations, in separate interviews with our Correspondent in Lokoja on Tuesday described their condition as terrible and called on the NEMA, SENA, government and spirited organisations to come to their aid to cushion the effect of the natural disaster.
In a related development, Governor Yahaya Bello during an assessment tour of the areas affected by the flood called the Federal Government to come to the aid of the State in handling the water disaster.
