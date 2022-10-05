Flood: Casualty figure rise to 6 in Kogi

Flood: Casualty figure rise to 6 in Kogi

Wednesday, October 5, 2022 8:40 am


Flood hits Kogi

Richard Elesho

The overflowing waters of Rivers Niger and Benue on Tuesday continued its devastation in Kogi State, with the death toll climbing to six. The latest casualty came from Ganaja, a suburb of Lokoja, the state capital,

According to reliable sources, the flooding in the State has claimed two more lives with the recovery of two bodies by divers in the Ganja area.

Our Correspondent recalls that the Chairman of Ibaji Local Government Area of the state, Williams Iko’ojo, had earlier disclosed in Onyedega, the headquarters of the local government council that the flood had claimed the life of a three-year-old boy and three others in the area.

It was gathered that the latest development happened on Monday when the boat they travelled with from Lokoja to Ajaokuta end of the road capsized.

Meanwhile, flood victims, most of who are squatting with friends and relations, in separate interviews with our Correspondent in Lokoja on Tuesday described their condition as terrible and called on the NEMA, SENA, government and spirited organisations to come to their aid to cushion the effect of the natural disaster.

In a related development, Governor Yahaya Bello during an assessment tour of the areas affected by the flood called the Federal Government to come to the aid of the State in handling the water disaster.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    Prof. Folasade-Ogunsola: Appointed Vice Chancellor of UNILAG 7 hours ago

    Prof. Ogunsola emerges Unilag’s first female vice chancellor
    Gov. Nyesom Wike of Rivers 8 hours ago

    Wike: Why I signed law cancelling recognition of Omehia as governor.
    15 hours ago

    Nigerian government to fund 2023 Budget Deficit with Privatisation Proceeds
    Buhari at the joint session of NASS present the budget of N20.5 trillion for the 2023 fiscal year. 16 hours ago

    Buhari presents N20.5trn 2023 budget proposal to National Assembly
    16 hours ago

    Nigeria’s Obijiofor Aginam Appointed to Global Committee of Experts
    the amount was from constrained resources was aimed at revitalisation and salary enhancements in the tertiary institutions. 16 hours ago

    ASUU crisis: N470bn allocated for salary enhancements in 2023 budget
    ASUU 17 hours ago

    A/Court to ASUU: Ask your members to go back to work immediately
    17 hours ago

    Rivers Lawmakers are shameless, should apologize to Rivers People – APC